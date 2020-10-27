Colorado Mesa University announced Monday evening that it has dismissed men’s soccer coach Todd Padgett.
Padgett, who was hired in 2014, went 75-19-14 (54-7-6 RMAC) in five seasons. He became the director of soccer operations in January of 2019, overseeing the men’s and women’s programs. He returned to coaching this fall after Andrew Conniff moved back to South Dakota for family reasons.
Monday night, Padgett said he “was informed about my termination this morning, was also informed about the reasons for the termination and wholeheartedly disagree with this decision.”
He didn’t elaborate about why he was fired, but said it “was about me as a head coach of the program.”
Padgett, who led the Mavericks to the NCAA Division II Final Four in his first season, 2014, said he will concentrate on his family, including home-schooling his two sons, and coach youth soccer players.
“I respect the decision,” Padgett said, “but that doesn’t mean I agree with it.”
Assistant coach Alex Garza has been promoted to interim head coach, CMU said in a release, with a national coaching search planned.
“My hope and aspiration is that the team stays fully together,” Padgett said. “I’m proud about the program we have. They will be successful.”
He’s also proud of taking a sub-.500 program and establishing the best record in the RMAC during his tenure.
Women’s soccer coach Dani Thurman is also resigning to attend dental hygiene school. CMU is expected to announce her replacement soon.