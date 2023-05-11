Two new faces are hoping to bring a pair of local high school teams to new heights.
Palisade and Grand Junction are welcoming new coaches for their cross country and volleyball teams, respectively.
Two new faces are hoping to bring a pair of local high school teams to new heights.
Palisade and Grand Junction are welcoming new coaches for their cross country and volleyball teams, respectively.
Palisade announced Wednesday the hiring of Molly Pietroski and Grand Junction announced the hiring of Jeniel Eilers in late April.
“I think running is a way for people to learn all kinds of different skills,” Pietroski said. “You learn grit, you learn that you can get to the finish line no matter how much it hurts.”
Pietroski teaches special education at the high school. She’s originally from Maine and went to Emerson College in Boston where she ran cross country. She has also lived in Los Angeles and Washington state.
She and her boyfriend moved to Grand Junction for his job at REI.
Eilers is from the Salt Lake City area and said she is looking forward to giving her team a positive experience
“It wasn’t because of the game but because of the lessons that I learned and the satisfaction I felt from working hard and achieving goals,” Eilers said via text. “My assistant coaches and I are all excited to foster that kind of program and experience for the players in the coming years.”
She succeeds Tom Haas, who took over in 2019. The Tigers have never had a winning season in the MaxPreps era (since 2007).
Pietroski is succeeding Robb Reece.
“My running team in college was like my family. It was a humongous part of my life,” Pietroski said. “I want them to be strong athletes and strong people. I want them to become lifelong runners and continue to run competitively and in life. I’m excited to get to work and help them reach their personal goals.”
Golf
Palisade and Fruita Monument had solid showings at the Montrose Stroke Play meet at Cobble Creek Golf Course on Thursday.
The Bulldogs finished fourth of eight teams at 288 and the Wildcats were sixth at 297. Durango won with a score of 248.
Fruita’s Cierra Noetzelmann had the best local finish tying for fourth with a 14-over-par 86. Palisade’s top finisher was Ally Seriani, who placed eighth with a 91.
Rounding out Palisade’s finishers were Jadyn Mullaney in 13th place, Kyndall Toft in 15th, Kenzie Rewold in 17th, Natalie Flint in 27th and Cecilia Dunn-Dietrich in 33rd.
Fruita’s other finishers were Kadence Ulrich (10th), Arabella TenEyck (37th), Rylie Blaney (38th) and Presley Miller (39th).
Durango’s Zayda Mestas won with a 78.
Girls Soccer
No. 6 Delta staved off an upset to beat No. 27 Montezuma-Cortez 2-1 in overtime in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs at Delta High School.
Cortez (9-5-2) struck first early in the second half. Delta (13-3) didn’t respond until around the 70th minute.
The game-winner came in the final minute of overtime off a free kick.
Delta will host No. 11 Eagle Ridge Academy (8-6-1). The Warriors beat Timnath 4-2 on Thursday.
Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument’s season came to an end on Thursday in a 19-1 loss to Mead in Longmont.
The No. 15 Wildcats (10-6) trailed by 10 at halftime to the No. 2 Mavericks (13-2).
It was still a successful season for Fruita, as it beat Steamboat Springs 7-6 in overtime on Tuesday to win its first-ever playoff game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:05:04 AM
Sunset: 08:16:23 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:04:06 AM
Sunset: 08:17:19 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:03:10 AM
Sunset: 08:18:14 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Considerable cloudiness. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:02:16 AM
Sunset: 08:19:09 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:01:23 AM
Sunset: 08:20:04 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:31 AM
Sunset: 08:20:58 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 05:59:41 AM
Sunset: 08:21:51 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.