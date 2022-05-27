Become a man, take responsibility, win a state championship.
This is Palisade baseball.
In that order, those are some of the goals set by Bulldogs coach Nate Porter as he takes his No. 1-ranked squad to Colorado Springs as one of the final eight teams still alive in the state tournament. Palisade plays Cheyenne Mountain today at 9:30 a.m. in Colorado Springs.
But for Porter, far more important than state titles is the character his players develop.
“We’ve focused more on character development than any other team (I’ve coached). It’s the number one part of our strategy,” Porter said.
Porter believes there’s an epidemic of entitlement in the modern day, catalyzed by parents and transferred to their kids.
“We live in a society that is full of entitlement. And it’s one of the most damaging aspects of our culture because many people expect something for nothing,” Porter said.
For Porter, the purpose of character development is twofold. Develop a player’s character and not only will they become better men, but better baseball players as well. And it begins with accountability.
“Take ownership of everything. Do not transfer blame,” Porter said. “If the umpire makes a bad call on 0-2 and it’s six inches outside and he calls it a strike, but you don’t swing, get upset at yourself for not swinging at the first two strikes.”
But no Bulldog is an island. And there’s no room at Palisade for negativity when individuals make mistakes.
“Our army’s not going to be the kind that shoots its wounded,” Porter said. “It’s proven that performance increases with positive affirmation versus negative criticism.”
Porter has also demanded his players to keep each other together and accountable through exceptional leadership.
One example is senior third baseman Aidan Bevan.
Bevan leads his team in RBI, but his intangible stats have proven far more critical.
“Aidan’s a little more reserved, but he’s the guy that will always coach and always teach the younger guys. I’ve seen a maturity in (him) that I haven’t seen since Stevenson Reynolds was here,” Porter said.
To Bevan, a large part of his leadership comes from the example he sets.
“I give my all every single day. I feel like doing that rubbed off on the younger guys and helped some of the older guys to show that hard work will definitely get us to the top,” Bevan said.
Their collective work ethic is what has catapulted the Bulldogs as much as anything.
“We’ve worked harder than any other team in the state this year,” Bevan said.
And it shows. Palisade (23-2) is having a historic season. They’re the No. 1 team in Class 4A and are four wins away from a state championship.
As a team, they’ve tallied a .420 batting average and a 2.05 ERA. For reference, the national average is .283 and 5.09, respectively.
Palisade’s also hit 28 home runs this year. The national average in that category is four.
As elite as they are as a team, their individuals are not ordinary, either. Ryder Mancuso leads their team with a .556 batting average and Brett Rozman is second in Colorado in home runs with 11.
A large part of Palisade’s preparation was their focus on mental toughness. In what was previously a struggle for the Bulldogs, Porter ensured it wouldn’t be this year.
“We did what we call the ‘Navy SEAL BUDS training day,’ ” Porter said.
Porter put his players through three hours of intense running, bear crawls, push-ups and other strenuous workouts designed to test and challenge strength of mind.
“I felt like it got some of the mental weaknesses out of the kids,” Porter said.
The coach’s mental training can be simple, too. When asked what Porter wants his players’ mentality to be going into the biggest games of their lives, he hopes they’ll stay true to themselves.
“Just be you,” Porter said.
But above all, Porter has one objective.
“If we don’t ever win a state title but I’ve got 50 kids calling me at Christmas every year saying I had my first kid, I got engaged, or I’m going to be a high school coach, too, because of what I learned from you. To me, that’s better than any state championship,” Porter said.