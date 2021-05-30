The Glenwood Springs High School baseball team had no answer for Palisade’s Josh Zotto on Saturday.
In the Bulldogs’ 15-0 and 14-4 home doubleheader sweep of the Demons, the sophomore was responsible for six hits (three in each game), five RBI and six runs scored.
Palisade (10-2, 8-0 Class 4A Western Slope League) scored eight runs in the first inning of the first game. Ryder Mancuso had three RBI in the win, Nate Bollinger had two hits and two RBI, and Melesio Perez added two hits and two RBI.
Cooper Narenkivicius also had two hits, driving in a run and scoring twice. He was the winning pitcher, as well, holding Glenwood Springs (0-6, 0-4 WSL) to five hits in the four-inning, complete-game effort.
In the second game, Braden Blanck drove in three runs, Mancuso had two RBI on two hits and Nick Campbell had an RBI on two hits. Two runs scored on a triple by Brett Rozman. Ryker Harsha was Palisade’s winning pitcher, allowing one hit in two innings of work with three strikeouts.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jeremy Rice scored four goals with three assists and Tony Farber scored three goals with four assists as Fruita Monument rolled to a 21-2 win at Durango.
The Wildcats (5-1 4A/5A Mountain League) also got two goals apiece from Karter Harmon, Kaison Stegelmeier, Keegan Womack and Branson Padgett. Carter Stephens assisted on three goals and scored one himself.
GIRLS SOCCER
Maya Elias scored in the second overtime to lead Glenwood Springs to a 1-0 win over Palisade at Long Family Park. The Bulldogs fell to 3-3 in the WSL and the Demons improved to 3-2-2 in the SWL.
TRACK AND FIELD
Palisade competed in the second day of the Pomona Invitational on Saturday. In the boys 1,600-meter run, the Bulldogs’ Shalom Trowbridge and Zenon Reece finished second (4 minutes, 56.99 seconds) and third (4:57.44), respectively.