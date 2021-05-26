After watching the Delta High School baseball team score six runs in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday to take a 6-5 lead, Palisade put up their own big inning.
The Bulldogs (8-2) scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth at Suplizio Field and added two more in the fifth to rally past the Panthers (4-4).
With the bases loaded and no outs, Bret Rozeman was hit by a pitch to bring in the tying run. The next batter, Melesio Perez, singled to center field for the go-ahead RBI. Aidan Bevan provided the big hit in the inning, a two-run single. Braden Blanck also had an RBI single, a run scored on a wild pitch and Nate Bollinger had an RBI groundout.
Bevan and Cooper Narenkivicius added RBI singles in the fifth inning. Bevan went 3 for 4 with four RBI — including an RBI double in the third inning. Perez was also 3 for 4 and had two RBI.
Trailing 4-0 in the fourth inning, Delta got a three-run triple from Rylan Bynum and a two-run home run from Keagan Ertel-Moralez to take a short-lived lead.
Montrose 11, Grand Junction 7: The Indians (6-4, 1-4 Southwestern League) scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 7-7 tie. Keagan Goodwin’s sacrifice fly scored to go-ahead run and Jaxon Kattner gave Montrose some insurance runs with a bases-loaded double.
Jon Christensen and Blaine Butler both had two RBI for the Tigers (4-7, 1-5 SWL) and Jase Satterfield had two hits, including a double, in the loss.
Kattner finished with five RBI and Nolin Boone was 4 for 4, including two doubles, for Montrose.
Girls Soccer
Laney Laffler and Gracie Lyman both scored two goals in Grand Junction’s 6-0 victory over Central at Long Family Park. Laffler and Lyman gave the Tigers (2-2, 2-2 SWL) a 2-0 halftime lead and then each added another goal in the second half. Maila Yang and Leanna Clement also scored in the second half for Grand Junction.
Faith Jordan and Clement split time in goal to keep the Warriors (1-3, 0-3 SWL) off the scoreboard.
Fruita Monument 5, Montrose 0: Kylie Wells had a hat trick to carry the Wildcats (3-0-1, 2-0-1 SWL) to a road win. Wells scored two of her goals in the first half and Hayley Howe also scored in the first half to power Fruita to a 3-0 first-half lead. Wells completed her hat trick in the second half and Makenna Flinn also scored after halftime.
In addition to her goal, Flynn added two assists, Lauren Hansen also had two assists and Regan Dare had one assist. Goalkeeper Amber Rice had seven saves in the shutout win.
Girls Lacrosse
Maya DeGeorge scored five goals and added an assist as Grand Junction defeated Fruita Monument 9-5 at Fruita 8/9 School. The victory was the first for the Tigers (3-0, 2-0 Mountain League) over the Wildcats (2-1, 2-1 Mountain) since 2017.
Rylee Powless added two goals and Zenobia Byerly and Bridget Bankert also scored for Grand Junction. Teegan Wilkinson made five saves in the first half and Olivia Van Meter had six in the second half for the Tigers. No stats were available for Fruita Monument.
Boys Lacrosse
Parkers Stanfield scored three goals, Colin Mercer had two and Tristan Cook added one goal in Grand Junction’s 10-6 loss to Glenwood Springs at Canyon View Park. Ryan Keever made 16 saves in the loss for the Tigers (1-3, 1-3 Mountain)
Girls Tennis
Fruita Monument swept all four doubles matches — all in straight sets — and won two of the three singles matches to beat Montrose 6-1 at Canyon View Park.
Addy Deeths (No. 2 singles) avenged a loss to Andie Blowers in her last match against the Indians and Jaidynn Maynard (No. 3 singles) remained undefeated this season.