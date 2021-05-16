The Palisade High School baseball team stretched its winning streak to six games, sweeping Summit in a doubleheader on Saturday. The Bulldogs (6-1, 6-0 Class 4A Western Slope League) won the first game 5-2 and scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the second game 11-1.
In the first game, Ryder Mancuso allowed two runs on four hits in five innings, with 10 strikeouts and four walks to earn the win. Tristan Talbott was the only Palisade player with more than one hit. Talbott, Aidan Bevan and Nate Bollinger all had an RBI in the win.
In the second game, Mancuso had three hits to lead the Bulldogs’ offense. Bollinger and Brett Rozman added a pair of hits and Nick Campbell hit his first varsity home run in the victory.
Josh Zotto, who relieved Mancuso in the first game and allowed two hits in two innings, allowed only one unearned run on four hits in the second game. The sophomore walked one and struck out seven.
Durango sweeps Grand Junction: The Demons pounded out 30 total hits to beat the Tigers 16-4 and 10-0 at Canyon View Park.
Viktor Woldruff was 2 for 3 with two RBI for Grand Junction (2-5, 0-3 Southwestern League) in the first game. Woldruff, Kaden Manchester and Marshall Quast were the only Tigers to get a hit in the second game.
Dakota Ridge 11, Fruita Monument 4: Cort McDaniel was 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Wildcats (5-3) who led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the second inning. The Eagles scored four runs in the second and tacked on six in the third to pull away.
Girls Lacrosse
Mya DeGeorge scored six goals as Grand Junction defeated Telluride 12-4 in the Tigers’ season opener. Myka Neville scored three goals, Bridget Bankert added two and Amelia Knaysi added a goal for Grand Junction.
Track and Field
Tanner Sawyer and Espin Hernandez finished first and second in both the shot put and the discus throw as the Fruita Monument boys won the Wild West Invitational team title at Stocker Stadium. Other winners for Wildcat boys were Kien Cogley in the 400-meter dash, Corbin Murray in the 300 hurdles, McGinley Zastrow in the 800, Adan Flores in the high jump and two relay teams: the 4x800 and the 4x400.
Central had a trio of winners: Justin Blanton (200) Jordan Leblow (3,200) and Tyler Stogsdill (1,600). Palisade’s Donovan Kemp won the long jump.
Trinity Hafey was the only multi-event winner for the Fruita Monument girls, capturing the long jump and the triple jump as the Wildcats won the team title. Other winners for Fruita were: Olivia Cook (3,200), Jadyn Heil (1,600) and the 4x200 relay.
Central’s only event winner was Tristian Spence (800). Delta’s Keely Porter won both the shot put and the discus for the second day in a row.