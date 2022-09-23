"We took some steps forward," Palisade coach Wendy McAskill said. " It showed in their fight, especially in the second and fifth sets. We fought hard for every ball in the fifth set."
Grace McAnany, one of three sophomores in the rotation for the Bulldogs (6-5, 2-1 WSL), had the match-winning kill in the fifth set. She finished with seven kills and added two solo blocks. Sophomore Addie Ritterbush led Palisade with 18 kills, 17 digs and four aces. Junior Lauren Hardin added nine kills and four aces, Senior Ella Steele had 30 assists and senior Sophie DeWitt contributed 16 digs.
Central 3, Grand Junction 1: The Warriors got their first Southwestern League win with a 25-17, 25021, 18-25, 25-9 victory over the Tigers.
Logan McCabe had 13 kills, Ali Stillson added eight kills, Sophie Litzen had nine assists and Rhyan Mason had 23 digs for Central (3-4, 1-2 SWL).
Soccer
Luiz Aguirre scored two goals for the second straight game to lead Grand Junction to a 4-0 victory at Montrose.
The Tigers (7-2, 3-1 SWL also got goals from Miller Jones and Blake Sturgeon in winning their fourth straight game. Andrews Hernandez had two assists, Aguirre had one and Angel Mendez added one assists in the win. James Garcia made six saves in the first half and Andon Tow had five in the second in Grand Junction's second shutout of the season.