Following the trajectory of their season, the Palisade Bulldogs saved their best basketball for last in a 49-32 win over Central in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Bulldogs’ defense overwhelmed the Warriors, but their offense missed shots and turned the ball over too often in the first three quarters. But in the fourth, both phases of the game gelled and Palisade outscored Central 17-7 to pull away.
The win gives Palisade, fresh off the first Western Slope League title in nine years, its first home playoff game in well over a decade.
“I’ve heard everything from 15 years to 20 years. Whenever it was, it was way before MaxPreps,” first-year coach Cory Hitchcock said. “I’m proud of our guys for showing up and I’m proud of our defense. We locked them up and forced them to take a lot of tough shots.”
The game opened as a 9-7 slugfest with refs not calling fouls on tough defense underneath the basket and tightly guarded jumpers falling by the wayside.
Donovan Maestas scored 10 of Palisade’s 20 first-half points. Shutting him down meant shutting down Palisade (14-10), and the Central defense took advantage of that.
The defense converged on Maestas any time he stepped into the paint as he routinely tried to finish with three or four defenders on him.
“I think Dono was forcing his shots a little bit. So I told Paul (Steinke) that we needed him to be more aggressive and that we needed more depth on offense,” Hitchcock said.
Steinke rose to the occasion.
The senior scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the second half, including eight straight points in the fourth quarter.
He showed off his fundamentals by hitting a fadeaway jumper from the post with a defender draped over him, then followed that up with a layup to build a 40-31 lead late in the fourth.
Maestas, one of the team leaders on and off the court, said that the team stepped up in the fourth to make up for its loss to Central in the second game of the season on Dec. 4.
“We weren’t going to let what happened then happen again,” said Maestas, who scored 13 points.
For Central (7-17), the loss brings a sour end to a difficult season. But the team will return all but four players on its varsity roster, many of whom are sophomores. Among those returners will be Cam Redding, who led the Warriors with 10 points.
“This loss is going to sting but I think we did a lot of good things for a young team. I mean, this was our first playoff game (since 2017),” coach John Sidanycz said. “I think the guys are going to use this experience to improve and come back better next season.”
The Bulldogs now shift focus to a familiar foe — Centaurus.
Those Warriors are the No. 7 seed in 4A and went 18-5 this season. Centaurus has won eight of its past nine games, scoring 50-plus points in all but one of those contests and surrendering fewer than 40 points six times.
Palisade opened its season with a 58-42 loss to Centaurus.
Of course, the early season Bulldogs were much different than today’s team.
Palisade opened the season only 3-7 before winning six straight, one of the best stretches in program history, and winning the WSL for the first time since 2013.
Plus, these Bulldogs are familiar with exorcising past demons.
“I’ve told the guys that this is our redemption bracket,” Hitchcock said. “We’re facing teams that we lost to earlier this season. Imagine what we can do if our defense plays like this on Saturday.”