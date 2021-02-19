For much of the first half Thursday night, the Palisade High School boys basketball team couldn’t capture the form in which it’s so often played this season.
The Bulldogs struggled to find their ball movement and their shot, scoring only two points in the first quarter and trailing Rifle 16-13 at halftime. In the locker room, Palisade coach Clay Kame had one simple message for his team: calm down.
Donovan Maestas and his teammates took that message to heart on both sides of the floor. Maestas scored 10 of his 17 points after halftime and the Bulldogs used two big scoring runs in the second half, one spanning an entire quarter, to pull away from the Bears 42-26.
“It was a rough start, but we’ve got kids that understand that it’s a four-quarter game,” Kame said. “We went into the locker room and calmed down a little bit. We were forcing some thing in the first half and we weren’t finishing very well. Those are the things we adjusted. The kids responded and I’m proud of them for that. We were sharing the ball a bit better in the second half and the scoreboard showed.”
Down 18-15 in the third quarter, Palisade (7-1, 5-1 Class 4A Western Slope League) found its touch from deep for an 11-0 run, with Maestas making two 3-pointers and Caleb Hicks, second on the team with eight points, added a third.
Rifle (2-5, 1-4 WSL) charged back late in the third to cut the deficit to 27-26 going into the fourth quarter. However, at the start of the fourth, Maestas found Jose Mendoza on a kick-out pass for a 3-pointer to make it a two-possession game.
From there, the Bulldogs’ defense dominated as Palisade outscored Rifle 15-0 in the final eight minutes.
“I think we knew we had to keep going,” Maestas said. “We were kind of just playing not to lose and we knew that wasn’t us. We had to attack more. We played to win the second half. It was totally different. We just had to turn it around.”
Kade Bishop, Rifle’s leading scorer with nine points, made a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession, to which the Bulldogs wouldn’t respond until Austin Stafford’s make with a minute left in the first quarter. Rifle led 3-2 after the first.
Maestas began to heat up in the second quarter, scoring seven points — five of them at the free-throw line. His layup with a foul was Palisade’s only basket of the second quarter.
“We just told him (at halftime) not to try so hard,” Kame said. “When it’s hard to score, you can’t try harder to score. You can play harder on defense, you can rebound harder, but we told him to trust his teammates and trust his abilities and wait for the right moment.”
Maestas’ trust in his teammates became evident from early on in the second half, as his shooting and his passing helped the Bulldogs pull away.
“I was forcing stuff (in the first half), but when we play together, it’s more of a flow instead of trying to force everything one-on-one,” Maestas said. “When we played together, it was a much more fluid game, and it showed in the second half.”
Palisade has won four consecutive games and is second in the WSL behind undefeated Steamboat Springs.
Girls
Alexis Marushack scored seven of her team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter and Ella Yanowich added 10 points as Palisade defeated Rifle 37-26.
The Bulldogs (5-3, 4-2 WSL) led 25-21 through three quarters and outscored the Bears (5-3, 5-1 WSL) 12-5 in the fourth quarter to hand them their first league loss.
Jamie Caron scored 10 points to lead Rifle.