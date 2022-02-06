Every time the Palisade boys basketball team was on the verge of tying the game Saturday against Steamboat Spring, the Sailors would hit a 3-pointer or a Bulldogs’ missed shot would land in the hands of a Steamboat player.
Those miscues ultimately cost Palisade in a 66-59 loss to Steamboat Springs at home, the Bulldogs’ second straight loss after falling to Eagle Valley in overtime on Friday.
“We’ve played the two toughest teams in our conference on back-to-back nights. I think we had some mental lapses and mistakes down the stretch,” coach Cory Hitchcock said. “Every time we cut it down to three points, we had a mental breakdown. We just couldn’t get over that hump and we kept clawing and clawing.”
Offense wasn’t a problem for either team. Both scored at least 12 points in each quarter and had a mix of scores from the 3-point line and in the paint.
Defense, as it often is, was the difference maker. While Palisade (9-9, 6-2 Western Slope League) guarded well in spurts, it couldn’t keep up with Steamboat.
The Sailors (12-6, 8-1 WSL) used their size to attack the basket early. That drew the defense into the key. Later in the game, as Palisade became more winded, that allowed Steamboat to stretch the floor with its plethora of sharpshooters.
After hitting only two 3-pointers in the first half, the Sailors made six in the second half.
“I didn’t think we played our best defensive game this weekend. I think we’ve gotta do a better job ... putting them in tough positions to take tough shots,” Hitchcock said. “Fixing that is mental and putting in the effort. We gotta stay locked in. We went deep into the bench today. I think some guys may have been tired and maybe I gotta do better about not giving guys too many minutes.”
Palisade’s offense showed its scoring potential with Paul Steinke (17), Donovan Maestas (12), Ryder Mancuso (11) and Josh Zotto (11) each scoring in double figures through different means. Steinke drove to the basket and took jumpers with ease, Maestas used his athleticism to create shots and draw fouls, and Mancuso and Zotto were solid in the post.
In the fourth quarter, Steamboat’s Parker Lindquist hit a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 52-43. Steinke made a 3 of his own, then the Bulldogs got a stop on defense. Maestas then drove to the basket for a layup and to close gap to 52-48.
But on the ensuing possession, Palisade left Steamboat’s Kellen Adams all alone for 3-pointer and a 55-48 Sailors lead.
Hitchcock thinks those defensive lapses are indicative of a tired team, not of a talentless one. Because of that, he thinks the Bulldogs will be fine if everyone works at fixing the shortcomings.
“Those mental lapses are a symptom of fatigue. I think the guys are tired. We normally play about eight guys and with the style we play, that can be a lot,” Hitchcock said. “We’re getting better. I’m not gonna say these two losses will dictate what our season looks like, we’ve come a long way since December. We gave ourselves a chance this weekend. Now we just have to tighten some things up and clean some things up.”