The Palisade boys basketball team turned in an ugly game against Glenwood Springs at home on Saturday.
They were forcing shots, overthrowing passes and traveling at critical moments for most of the game. But as the adage states — it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
With their winning streak on the line, the Bulldogs locked in for a fourth-quarter comeback and 70-63 overtime win over the Demons to stay undefeated in Western Slope League play and win their sixth straight game.
And the turning point came with 54 seconds to go.
“I called a timeout and I told these guys, ‘You’re going to give something away because of your lack of intensity today. If you don’t bring up your intensity, you’re going to go home with a loss. And you guys are going to regret this tomorrow when you wake up. You’re going to think, I wish I showed up ready to go,’” said coach Cory Hitchcock, who coached Glenwood from 2010-2018. “Then I told them, ‘We’re going to win this if you get it to overtime.’”
That flipped a switch in the Bulldogs (9-7, 6-0 WSL). And from then on, they followed up a sloppy performance more reminiscent of their 3-7 start with some of their best basketball of the season to close out the game.
Down 56-50 after the timeout, Paul Steinke stole an inbound pass from Glenwood and then passed to Nick Campbell who hit a layup to close the gap.
After more back and forth, Glenwood was clinging to a 58-54 lead with seconds to go. That’s when Steinke hit a clutch corner 3-pointer to make it a one-point game.
“There was one defender and me and Gerardo (Marquez). I knew the defender had to guard Gerardo so I took the shot,” said Steinke, who finished with a team-high 26 points.
After an intentional foul, Glenwood (5-12, 2-4) hit only one free throw. With less than 10 seconds on the clock, Campbell found Donovan Maestas, who had some space on his defender. Maestas drove to the basket and leaped above the defense like Michael Jordan for a layup to tie the game at 59-59.
Then the game was nearly lost when Palisade accidentally fouled to send Glenwood to the line with 2.8 seconds left, but both free throws clanked off the rim. Palisade was then fouled but also missed both free throws.
Hitchcock’s team proved him right when it cruised to the victory and outscored Glenwood 11-1 in the extra period.
Ryder Mancuso scored three points in overtime and finished with 14 on the night. He threw his body into the teeth of the defense to get points and did whatever he could to grab rebounds.
“I just let my body on the line and give myself that chance to help the team in any way possible is my contribution to the team,” he said. “Down the long run, that’s what I tried to do.”
While the win was exhilarating, it was impossible for Hitchcock to overlook the first 30 minutes where the Bulldogs nearly lost it.
They’ll have to improve against a good Eagle Valley team on Feb. 4.
“It’s not getting any easier. We beat Eagle Valley at their place and I don’t think they were expecting that, so they’re going to be ready to go and hungry. If we’re not ready to go, it’s going to hurt us,” Hitchcock said. “But I don’t see us not starting with that juice. I think our dudes realized that today. Like, ‘Oh crap, we cut it close.’ We got goals we want to achieve as a team and to do that, we gotta be mentally locked in.”