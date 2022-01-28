For the first time in at least 15 years, the Palisade High School boys basketball team won its first five games to open Western Slope League play.
The Bulldogs achieved the feat Thursday night with a 66-31 win over Rifle in front of a raucous home student section.
“These guys did something special tonight and it was for their first home game of the season. We’ve been on the road for three months so it’s nice to get inside this gym in front of a big crowd,” first-year coach Cory Hitchcock said. “We wanted a big crowd, we wanted these guys to play in front of a big crowd and we wanted these fans to be excited for the brand of basketball we’re playing.”
Both facets of the game have been on fire during Palisade's current five-game winning streak, with the Bulldogs (8-7, 5-0 WSL) winning by at least 10 points in each contest and scoring 60-plus points in four straight.
Palisade didn’t miss a beat to open the game, leading 34-15 at halftime.
Senior Donovan Maestas shouldered the load in the first half, scoring 21 points — including a trio of 3-point shots.
Maestas finished the night with 29 points, his eighth straight game with double-digit points. In the previous eight games, Maestas has averaged 19.3 points per game.
“He’s a heckuva basketball player. When he lets the game come to him and isn’t trying to force, he does some great things for us. On this win streak, he’s been playing with the team and we’ve been utilizing everybody,” Hitchcock said. “Sometimes it’s his night, sometimes it’s Paul Steinke’s night, sometimes it’s Josh Zotto, Ryder Mancuso, or Nick Campbell. We want to make it hard for them to defend our whole team.”
Palisade didn’t let Rifle (5-7, 1-4) breathe in the second half. While Hitchcock thought his team came out flat to start the second half, the Bulldogs were able to gather themselves and outscore the Bears 16-4 in the third quarter.
That was due in large part to reliable offense beyond Maestas — eight different players scored in the second half — and Palisade’s aggressive defense.
By living in the passing lanes and forcing turnovers, the Bulldogs will give themselves easy paths to the basket, Hitchcock stated.
Although Palisade has plenty to improve on — particularly with taking care of the basketball and rebounding — Hitchcock praised his players for how they’ve improved since the start of the season.
“I think it takes time for guys to get familiar with a new coach and new system, and it takes time for me to get familiar with my players,” Hitchcock said. “I wasn’t panicking. No one in our locker room was panicking. We knew we would turn a corner. They’re doing this as a family, and it’s cool to watch them do this together.”
Eagle Valley 45, Central 42: After trailing the entire game, the Warriors' Andrew Serrano hit a 3-pointer with 60 seconds left in the game to tie the score at 42-42. The Devils committed a traveling violation to give Central the ball back with 30 seconds left and a chance to win the game.
However, the Warriors committed a traveling violation of their own and Eagle Valley's Bryan Martinez hit a 3 at the buzzer to win the game.
Cam Redding scored 20 points to lead the Warriors (4-11) and Raef Carter added seven points. Martinez had 11 points to lead the Devils (12-4).