The Palisade High School volleyball team was the cream of the crop at a tournament hosted by Coal Ridge this weekend.
The Bulldogs (14-9) won four of five sets in two matches against Delta and Glenwood Springs on Saturday to finish first in the tournament. Addie Ritterbush was selected the best player in the tournament.
Palisade first beat Delta 19-25, 25-13, 15-7. Ritterbush had 12 kills and 16 digs, Ella Steele had 21 assists and Lauren Hardin had a pair of solo blocks and four aces.
Palisade then took care of Glenwood Springs 25-14, 25-19. Ritterbush had six aces and 10 kills, Steele had 17 assists, Grace McAnany had seven kills and Ava Walitt had seven digs. Palisade has won each of its three matches against the Demons this season.
Palisade won eight of nine sets over the weekend to finish the regular season on a six-game winning streak.
Fruita Monument (10-13) lost twice on Saturday to go winless at the Ponderosa Tournament this weekend.
The Wildcats first lost to Highlands Ranch 25-22, 26-24, 25-20. Avrie Waite had eight digs, and Trinity Hafey and Jordan Talley each had seven. Campbell Bramer had four blocks and four kills and Brielle Smith had six aces.
Fruita then lost to Pine Creek in four sets 18-25, 25-14, 20-25, 19-25. Hafey had 10 kills and 13 digs, Waite had 20 digs and Smith again had six aces.
Waite, a senior, has 455 digs this season. As of press time, that’s the most in Class 5A and the ninth-most in Colorado.
Central (7-14) lost both of its tournament games at the Colorado Springs Country Club.
The Warriors were first swept by Liberty 25-11, 25-14. They fared better against Pueblo East but lost 12-25, 25-19, 9-15.