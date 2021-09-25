One mistake can lead to big innings, and Palisade High School’s softball team learned that lesson Friday in the Southwestern Classic at Canyon View Park.
As one of three Class 4A teams in the eight-team field, with seven of the teams ranked or receiving votes in the CHSAA.now coaches poll, the Bulldogs saw two big first innings make a difference. They clawed back into both games, then gave up another big inning in an 18-5 loss to No. 3 Horizon and a 14-13 loss to Green Mountain, which, along with the Bulldogs, is receiving votes in the Class 4A rankings.
“It shows that our team can definitely fight back against these big teams who don’t know where Palisade is,” Palisade catcher Jordan Bauer said.
Horizon put up a dozen runs in the first inning before the Bulldogs got out of it, batting around twice. Palisade scored five runs in the second inning and had a chance to get closer in the third, but left runners at the corners.
They shrugged off that loss, scoring two right off the bat against Green Mountain, which lost 11-1 to No. 8 Central in its first game. The Rams responded with five runs in the bottom of the first and went up 8-4 in the fourth.
“I told them I like their fight and going into this weekend I told them, you can’t give these teams any extra outs,” Palisade coach Jeff DeCrow said. “In our league we can overcome a couple of mistakes, but this will help when we go over there (for the playoffs).”
Again, back came Palisade (11-6), scoring twice in the fifth, but that’s when a couple of little mistakes bit the Bulldogs, leading to a six-run sixth inning for Green Mountain (10-6).
Two errors contributed to the scoring run. One came after Ashlynn Leaper threw across the diamond to get the first out of the inning, but couldn’t come up with the throw back when the runner tried to advance. The ball got away and the throw to the plate was high, allowing a run to score. Green Mountain also pulled off a double steal for a run, scoring when the ball was cut off on the throw to second, but wasn’t thrown back to the plate.
Seemingly out of the game down 14-6, Palisade came roaring back, in part on one of the wildest plays of the day. With two runners on, Bauer lifted a fly ball to right-center that fell in for a base hit near the fence, scoring Alicia Franco and sending Melissa Carroll to third.
As the throw came in to third, Bauer started to take off for second, then retreated. The Rams threw back to try to get her, but no one was at the base, and Carroll took off for home. The throw to the plate sent Bauer to second after all, as she slid in under the tag.
“It was weird,” Bauer said. “I was like, I don’t know where the ball is, and then I saw Melissa run up there and I just followed my runner.”
Taryn Miller doubled home a run, Neisha McGinnett singled in another and Taylor Mosby put down a perfect bunt single. A base hit by Franco got another run home and Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate doubled to the fence to make it 14-13 with two out. Carroll worked the count full before flying out behind short to end it.
Again, those little mistakes “lead to a big one,” Bauer said. “We definitely learned our lesson.”
Eighth-ranked Central went 2-0 with a decisive 11-1 win over Green Mountain, then rallying for a 6-3 win over Castle View.
The Warriors (14-3) pounded out 13 hits in the opener, using a four-run fourth inning to put the game out of reach after taking a 5-0 lead after three innings.
Sidona Johnston, Bailee Ritterbush, Kennedy Vis, Jenna Fraser and Rylee Halcomb had two hits each, with Halcomb, Emma Diaz and Aspen Satterfield all driving in a pair of runs.
Fraser dominated in the pitching circle, allowing only one run on four hits and striking out 11.
Against Castle View, Kennedy Vis allowed three runs on nine hits and struck out four, but the Warriors had to rally twice. After falling behind 2-0 in the fourth, Ritterbush laced a two-run single to center to put Central up 3-2, and in a 3-3 game in the fifth, the Warriors loaded the bases.
Halcomb was hit by a pitch to break the tie before Johnston singled to center to get another run home. Olivia Litzen drew a bases-loaded walk for a 6-3 lead and Vis allowed only one base runner the rest of the way.
Fruita Monument (7-10) lost two close games, 7-5 to Castle View and 12-11 to Conifer.
In their first game, the Wildcats trailed 7-3 after five innings, but Bailey Bingham beat out a bunt to get one run home and Lacie Rodabaugh singled home another run to cut it to 7-5. Marisa Nehm attempted to take third, but was thrown out on a bang-bang play for the second out and Lauren Lee grounded out to end that threat.
Fruita got a runner on with two out in the seventh, but Peyton Sheer struck out.
Against Conifer, Fruita scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull ahead 11-10, but an error allowed the Lobos to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh. The Wildcats got the go-ahead run on with two out in the eighth, but Ava Stephens’ line drive was caught in right field.
A one-out walk and back-to-back errors allowed Conifer to win the game in the bottom of the eighth.
Grand Junction lost 18-2 to Conifer and 10-0 to Horizon.
The Tigers (3-12) trailed 4-2 after three innings after Caylee Richardson walked and Kaylie Kellerby singled, with a ground ball and an error allowing the runs to score.
The Lobos, however, put up six runs in the fourth and eight in the fifth against the young Tigers, who have only one junior and two sophomores on the roster.
Grand Junction had only one hit against Horizon, a double by freshman Kiah Thompson, and had only four runners reach base against the Hawks, who hit a pair of doubles and three triples as part of their 11-hit attack in the four-inning game.