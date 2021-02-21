The Palisade High School wrestling team hosted a quadrangular with Meeker, Hayden and Moffat County on Saturday, winning all three of its duals.
The Meeker dual, which ended 43-31 for the Bulldogs, featured multiple ranked matchups. At 120 pounds, Palisade’s Keyton Young (No. 8 in Class 4A) pinned Meeker’s Trae Kennedy (No. 7 in 2A). At 145, Palisade’s Lodan Head (No. 11) won a 4-0 decision over Meeker’s Connor Blunt (No. 9). At 160, Meeker’s Kelton Turner (No. 4) won a 10-1 major decision over Palisade’s Zach Barnett (No. 14).
The Bulldogs’ Judah Guajardo (No. 4 at 132) won all three of his matches, two by pin. Young, Head, Jacob Lee (No. 9 at 126) and Vitus Hansen (152) joined Guajardo in going 3-0.
The Bulldogs also beat Moffat County 42-19 and Hayden 60-18.
Central wins three duals: Wrestling in a “makeshift Warrior Classic,” Central beat Monte Vista 48-30, Olathe 51-21 and Delta 45-36.
Davian Sandoval, No. 2 at 126 in 4A, wrestled in two matches, winning both by pin. Jaysten Sanchez, No. 15 at 152, also went 2-0 plus a forfeit, pinning one opponent and earning a 13-6 decision against the other.
Ayden Wiseman (138) was the lone Warrior to wrestle in, and win, three matches, with two coming by pins.
Cedaredge sweeps at Fruita quad: Led by its bevy of highly ranked wrestlers, Cedaredge topped Fruita Monument 55-21, Durango 48-24 and Eagle Valley 57-18 at Fruita Monument High School.
Trey Geyer (No. 1 at 126 in 2A) and Lane Hunsberger (No. 2 at 120) both had 3-0 days for the Bruins, with Adrian Nieto (No. 6 at 145) and AJ Robidoux (No. 7 at 138) both going 2-0 in addition to forfeits.
Fruita split its other two duals, beating Durango 38-33 and falling to Eagle Valley 39-38. Geno Gallegos (No. 14 at 106) was the Wildcats’ lone wrestler to go 3-0 on the day. Fruita’s top wrestler, Espin Hernandez (No. 7 at 220) did not participate.
Girls basketball
Central got off to a slow start on the road, falling behind 19-8 at halftime at Durango. However, after scoring all eight of Central’s first-half points, Krystyna Manzanarez had some help in the second half as the Warriors surged back for a 37-34 victory.
Brynn Wagner hit the winning 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to break a 34-34 tie.
“We weren’t playing well or having a lot of fun (in the first half),” Central coach Mary Doane said. “Wasn’t much to say at halftime. I told them they needed to come out and start having fun. It was 19-17 before (Durango) scored in the second half because girls were getting steals and having fun.”
Manzanarez finished the game with 18 points to lead Central (6-2, 2-2 SWL). Mya Murdock added 10 points — seven in the fourth quarter.
Palisade 42, Summit 23: Elizabeth Hawkins had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (6-3, 5-2 WSL) on the road.
Alexis Marushack narrowly missed out on her own double-double, scoring 10 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Kendyl MacAskill had six assists, Maggie Latek had four assists and four steals.
Boys basketball
Donovan Maestas scored 22 points and Donovan Kemp added 10, but Palisade fell at Summit 60-46. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Bulldogs (7-2, 5-2 Class 4A Western Slope League).
The Bulldogs trailed 25-19 at halftime. The Tigers (5-3, 5-2 WSL) pulled away with a 22-11 third quarter, led by Nazarie Poliuk, who scored all 11 of his points in the quarter.
Durango 45, Central 33: Triston Nostrand and Eric Macks both scored 10 points as the Warriors (3-5, 1-3 Southwestern League) dropped their third consecutive game.
Central led 10-4 after the first quarter and 20-16 at halftime, but a 14-4 third quarter saw Durango (5-4, 2-2 SWL) take the lead for good.