Kendyl MacAskill recorded 21 kills and three blocks, Ella Steele had 21 assists, and Magdalena Latek had 14 digs as the Palisade High School volleyball team bounced back from its first loss for a three-set win at Summit on Saturday, 25-14, 25-11, 25-19.
Ella Yanowich was second in kills with six and added nine digs, matching Cadence Neste. Alesia Yanowich had three blocks to match MacAskill as the Bulldogs improved to 3-1 (2-1 Western Slope League).
Central 3, Rifle 1: The Warriors dropped the first set, 25-13, but won the next three, 25-18, 25-18, 25-12, to rally at Rifle and improve to 3-3. The Bears fell to 0-3.
Rhyan Mason had 11 digs, five aces and four assists. Bailee Ritterbush recorded seven assists and two digs. Kamryn Monroe had 11 assists, three digs and an ace.
Keylee Reynolds had 11 kills and three aces, one kill behind team leader Logan McCabe, who also had three aces. Veronica Altop added six kills and an ace.
Vista PEAK 3, Grand Junction 0: The Tigers dropped to 0-5 with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-13 loss at Vista PEAK.
FOOTBALL
Grand Valley’s first road trip of the spring season was a defensive slugfest, with Manitou Springs coming out on top, 10-9.
The Cardinals fell to 1-1, the same record as the Mustangs.
John Mall 36, Plateau Valley 0: The Cowboys (0-2) couldn’t establish their offensive rhythm in losing their second straight home game.
Dalton Crites intercepted a pass to go along with his 50 rushing yards, and the defense forced two more fumbles, but the defense of the Panthers (2-0) was too much for Plateau Valley to overcome.
Tallen Long completed nine of 16 passes for 88 yards with an interception. The Cowboys were held to 186 total yards.