Talk about a contrast in styles.
In the end, Palisade High School's grind-it-out mentality won out over Summit's big-play offense, thanks to the Bulldogs' defense making a final stand.
After Malakhi Espinosa juked the Tigers' defense to help the Bulldogs rally from a 26-21 deficit for a 29-26 lead, it came down to Palisade's defense needing to make a stop.
It made three.
"Chuck (Nissen, his assistant coach) and I were talking down there and I said I didn't want to score too soon, and he said, ‘No, we've gotta score,’ because we hadn't moved the ball in the second half," Palisade coach Joe Ramunno said after the Bulldogs' 29-26 Class 3A Central West Conference victory. "It was a good answer; we needed that."
With Ramunno hoping 4:06 wasn't too much time for Summit to drive for a tying field goal or winning touchdown, the Bulldogs had other ideas.
Left-handed quarterback John Schierholz hit Aidan Collins for 17 yards and a first down after being called for an illegal forward pass for stepping over the line of scrimmage.
Collins, a terrific route-runner who caught 13 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown, picked up anther 10 yards on his next catch. On second and 6, though, Tyler Hinton burst through Summit's line for a huge 8-yard sack.
Schierholz (19 for 24 passing for 284 yards) looked for Collins on third and 14 — and so did Phallen Salvati, who wrapped up Collins for a 3-yard loss.
"We had to triple-team him because he's so good," Ramunno said with a laugh. "Our guys really stepped up and played well right there because we had to to have it. They were a drive and they'd been (coming up with big plays)."
The third big stop came on 4th-and-18, when Salvati, who not only came up with big defensive plays, but rushed for 95 yards, grabbed Philip Berezinski by the ankles after a catch and refused to let go, stopping him 6 yards shy of a first down and sealing the victory with 1:16 remaining.
The win kept the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-0 Central West) tied atop the conference with Steamboat Springs, their next opponent, and dropped Summit (4-3, 1-1) into third.
"I knew they'd be good when I saw they beat Glenwood like they did (41-0 last week)," Ramunno said of the Tigers. "You don't do that and be average. They've come of age here recently; they've gotten a lot better."
The teams traded touchdowns and missed point-afters in the first half, with Rhett Ward and Salvati each running in from 4 yards out around a 53-yard scramble by Schierholz.
Tied 13-13, Espinosa, who ran for 100 yards and threw for 50 more, followed Salvati's 55-yard romp down the sideline with a 10-yard keeper for a TD. Salvati ran in the 2-point conversion for a 21-13 lead with 5:51 left in the first half.
Summit drove 72 yards in 11 plays, with Jack Hodge taking a direct snap and scoring from the 6. Palisade's defense stopped Collins inside the 1 on the 2-point try to hold onto the lead, 21-19, at the half.
Summit took a 26-21 lead when Berezinski caught a slant and the Bulldogs had a miscommunication on defense, leading to a 51-yard touchdown.
Palisade's winning drive started with 9:53 remaining, and the ball on its own 9 after a Summit quick kick. Thirteen rushes later, Espinosa plunged over from the 5 with 4:06 remaining.
"He's a tough little field general," Ramunno said of his junior quarterback, who gets so low under center that the defense has trouble seeing him. "He's just a competitor and wants to go; I love coaching him."
The key play came when Espinosa kept the ball around the right side on first down near midfield. He juked one defender near the 40, sidestepped another a couple of yards later, and ripped off a 35-yard run to the 18.
"I've been blessed with these God-given abilities and I was just trying to do my thing," Espinosa said. "My blockers came up pretty good and I just got out of bounds and went from there."
After his touchdown, Palisade called time to make sure everyone was on the same page on the 2-point conversion. Espinosa faked a handoff to Ward and sprinted through a big hole up the middle for a three-point lead.
"We don't give up, that's what we do every time," Espinosa said of the touchdown drive. "We knew we had to do something big, and that's what we did."