The Palisade High School volleyball team hosted Glenwood Springs Thursday night in their final regular season home game and came away with a four-set victory.
With the 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20 win, Palisade also claimed the the Western Slope League title.
In the first set, Palisade (15-4, 8-1 WSL) pulled ahead with an early 5-1 lead before a kill by the Demons’ Kenzie Winder. The teams went back and forth with kills before the Demons called a timeout with Palisade up 9-4. Palisade continued their momentum with two aces by Addie Ritterbush and kills by Ella Yanowich to extend its lead to 21-11. The Demons (9-10, 5-5) rallied within five points before the Bulldogs took the first set 25-19.
Set two was another early back-and-forth battle, with the within two points, until the Demons pulled ahead 10-6. Thanks to kills by Rilyn Goluba and Charlotte Olszewski, the Demons increased their lead to 12-6. On fire, aces by Olszewski and kills by Goluba increased the lead to 16-7. The visiting Demons were running away with the set 9-22, before reversing the ball on a sideout. The Bulldogs marched back and a kill by Kyra Birch got the Bulldogs close at 24-19 before the Demons took the set 25-20.
Strong offense was the key to victory in set three for the Bulldogs. A series of kills by Birch and Ritterbush helped the Bulldogs push the lead to 20-12. An ace by Ritterbush then helped the Bulldogs wrap up the third set 25-16.
A kill by Yanowich and an ace by Ella Steele keyed the fourth set to give the Bulldogs the a 9-5 lead. The lead extended to 12-7, then to 14-7 with a kill by Kyla McClary. The Demons fought back and cut the lead to 15-13. However, a rally of consecutive kills by Birch and Yanowich gave the Bulldogs a comfortable lead at 23-17.
Palisade coach Wendy MacAskill expressed her appreciation for the team’s effort, saying, “last season we graduated eight seniors. To take back-to-back league championships, with a whole new group of girls, I think that’s a huge accomplishment.”
The Bulldogs will play in a tournament at Coal Ridge to wrap up the regular season schedule, then it’s off to the Class 4A playoffs.
“I’m taking it one game at a time. We won an important game tonight. Then we take on the post season tournament,” MacAskill said.