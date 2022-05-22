The Palisade High School baseball team was so eager to play, they would have played in the snow.
Thankfully the weather did not postpone the Class 4A Region 1 tournament, because the Bulldogs could not wait to prove themselves.
The No. 1 seed did just that, routing Aurora Central 10-0 in five innings and Falcon 13-3 in six innings on Saturday to advance to the Class 4A state championships next weekend at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
“This is what we’ve been working for all season,” Palisade senior Ryder Mancuso said. “It feels great. We played a great game and we played with great energy all game.”
The Bulldogs (22-2) will await their first opponent in the double-elimination bracket because many of the other regional tournaments were postponed because of weather.
“This (postseason) has been at the front of my mind (all season),” Palisade coach Nate Porter said. “This is something I’ve been thinking about often.
“We have worked hard for four or five years on character development. Our goal as coaches is to be united in developing good, young men and for them to treat officials, coaches and adults with respect. Our goal has been for them to be better men. I’m a firm believer that character development correlates to how we play baseball. I ran them and pushed them harder than the previous years. We were relentless in doing things the right way.”
It appears to be paying off.
Palisade scored eight runs in the first inning en route to the victory.
The Bulldogs batted around in the first inning as the first seven batters reached base.
Brett Rozman singled home two runs, then Mancuso followed with a two-run home run for a 4-0 lead. Melesio Perez tripled and scored on an error. Aden Bevan doubled home two runs and another run scored on a groundout.
“Jumping on them early made a difference,” Rozman said. “Falcon is a great team, but I think they flattened out. We went out and got the job done. I’m super proud of our guys.”
Rozman hit a leadoff home run in the fourth and Josh Zotto hit a two-run home run in the fifth. Nick Campbell drove in two runs with a double in the sixth, then Bevan ended the game by the run rule with an RBI double.
“I thought it was appropriate Aden (Bevan) drove home the game winner,” Porter said. “He is one of the most sincere, hardest working kids I know. He is a joy to coach. If I could pick any kid to drive home the winning run, it would be Aden.”
Mancuso was 3 for 4 with two RBI. He also pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs on two hits, six walks and struck out seven.
“Ryder threw it all out there today,” Rozman said. “He is sending us to where Palisade hasn’t been in a long time.”
“Ryder threw well and pitched with composure,” Porter said. “Our hitters approach was (swing) short. We looked for middle away and put the barrel on the ball.”
Rozman was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI, Bevan was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI, Zotto was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI and Campbell was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
“We wanted to base hit them to death,” Mancuso said. “I think we all saw the ball well today.”
Palisade did much of the same to Aurora Central in the first game, taking a 9-0 lead after two innings. Perez pitched a complete game, allowing two hits, one walk and struck out nine.
Delta’s season ends
The Panthers (16-9) couldn’t overcome the fierce Sterling Tigers (20-5) in the 3A Region 3 tournament in Sterling on Friday.
Delta began the day with an 11-0 win in five innings over Bennet in the first leg of the bracket. In the regional championship, Delta lost 13-3.
Nonetheless, it was still a successful season for Steve Reiher’s program, which has posted a winning record in every campaign since he took over in 2015.
Today’s Slate
Fruita Monument (17-6) is the 17th seed in the 5A tournament and plays today in the 5A Region 1 bracket in Aurora. The Wildcats play No. 16 Horizon (15-8) at 10 a.m. If Fruita wins that game, it will play the winner between host and top-seeded Regis Jesuit (20-3) and No. 32 Bear Creek (13-10).
In 4A, No. 13 Montrose (14-8) plays No. 20 Denver North (15-8) at 3 p.m. in the Region 3 bracket. If the Indians win that game, they will either face the host No. 4 Northfield (20-3) or No. 29 Battle Mountain (13-10). These games were postponed until today because of snow.
Meanwhile, No. 2 Rifle (19-4) hosts No. 31 Evergreen (13-10) at 10 a.m. If the Bears win, they will play the winner of No. 15 D’Evelyn (15-8) and No. 18 Northridge (14-9).
The 2A tournament is a traditional bracket. In the first round, No. 27 Rangely visits No. 6 St. Mary’s and No. 30 Meeker visits No. 3 Rye. Both games begin at 10 a.m.