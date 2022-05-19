When it comes to Class 4A baseball, the Western Slope is the best slope.
Palisade and Rifle own the top two playoff seeds after the Colorado High School Activities Association released the regional baseball playoff brackets on Wednesday. Fruita Monument is the No. 17 team in 5A and Montrose is No. 13 in 4A.
The Bulldogs (21-2) will host the 4A Region 1 tournament on Friday and Saturday at Palisade High School. Also in the one-day, single-elimination bracket are Aurora Central, Falcon and Windsor. Palisade’s first-round matchup is against No. 32 Aurora Central (15-7) at 12:30 p.m. The matchup between No. 16 Windsor and No. 17 Falcon will be played at 10 a.m. The two winners will then play at 3 p.m. to determine which one advances in the state tournament.
Fruita (17-6), coming off of its seventh straight Southwestern League title, will travel to Aurora for the 5A Region 1 tournament hosted by Regis Jesuit. The tournament was moved to Sunday because pf expected weather. Fruita will play No. 16 Horizon (15-8) at 10 a.m. Horizon beat Fruita 11-3 on April 2. If the Wildcats can get revenge on the Hawks, they will either play No. 1 Regis Jesuit (20-3) or No. 32 Bear Creek (13-10) at 3 p.m.
Also in 4A, Rifle (19-4) will host the Region 8 tournament. The Bears play No. 31 Evergreen (13-10). Should they win, the Bears will either play No. 15 D’Evelyn (15-8) or No. 18 Northridge (14-9) in the regional championship game.
Thirteenth-seeded Montrose (14-8) travels to Denver for the Region 3 tournament. The Indians will face No. 20 Denver North (15-8) in the first game. Should Montrose win that matchup, it will play either the host No. 4 Northfield (20-3) or No. 29 Battle Mountain (13-10).
In 3A, North Fork landed the sixth seed and will host the Region 6 tournament. The Miners (18-5) will first play 27th-seeded Strasburg (8-15). If they win that game, North Fork faces either No. 11 Bayfield (16-6) or No. 22 Peak to Peak (13-10).
Meanwhile, Delta is seeded 13th and will travel to Sterling for the Region 3 tournament. The Panthers start the weekend against No. 20 Bennett (14-9). A win in that game would mean that Delta faces either No. 4 Sterling (18-5) or No. 29 Middle Park (11-10).
The 2A postseason is a traditional bracket format. Rangely (14-7) is the No. 27 seed and will visit No. 6 St. Mary’s (15-8) in Colorado Springs. Meeker (10-12) made it in as the No. 30 seed and is slated to play the third-seeded Rye (20-3).