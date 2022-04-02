Ryder Mancuso pitched four no-hit innings Friday as Palisade beat Evergreen 5-3 for its seventh straight win.
As Mancuso was throwing yet another gem, the Bulldogs’ offense was providing just enough run support.
Melacio Perez doubled to open the bottom of the third inning, which set up a two-run home run from Brett Rozman. Rozman has hit a team-high four home runs this season.
The Bulldogs (8-1) scored one run in the fifth and added two more in the sixth.
Braden Blanck scored from third on a passed ball and Rozman advanced to third base on the same pitch. Aidan Bevan then grounded into a fielder’s choice that allowed Rozman to score.
Evergreen (3-2) nearly made a comeback, though. In the top of the seventh inning, a bases-loaded walk and a two-run error with one out pulled the Cougars within 5-3 before the Bulldogs got the final two outs.
Mancuso earned the win by striking out 11 batters in 6⅓ innings, allowing one single hit, two earned runs and walking five.
Horizon 13, Central 2: The Hawks ran away with the game not long after the first pitch.
Horizon scored eight runs in the top half of the first inning. Central (5-5) did its best to answer but only mustered two runs in the first two innings.
Luke Brown and Rylan Nostrand both scored for the Warriors, and Alex Taylor had the team’s lone RBI on a triple.
All but one Horizon (4-1) batter with an at-bat registered a hit, and seven had multiple hits.
Joe Vigil took the loss after striking out four batters, walking one and allowing eight earned runs on 14 hits in 5⅔ innings. Horizon’s Cole Toureau struck out 12 in five innings to get the win.
Fossil Ridge 12, Grand Junction 2: The Tigers (3-7) couldn’t overcome a sluggish start on offense in a five-inning loss to the Sabercats.
The Grand Junction lineup was headlined by Will Applegate, who was 2 for 2, including a double, and scored one run. Two other Tigers notched hits and Caleb Olson also scored.
Fossil Ridge (4-3) had six of its batters notch a hit.
Applegate took the loss, allowing two earned runs in one-third of an inning of work. Tyler Kubat earned the win for pitching five innings, allowing no earned runs and four hits while striking out four batters.
Boys Lacrosse
Fruita Monument held Durango scoreless in the first half and cruised to a 17-8 win at Canyon View Park to remain undefeated.
The Wildcats (5-0, 3-0 Southwestern League) led 10-0 at halftime with seven different players contributing to the cause. Tony Farber stole the show for Fruita and scored seven goals in the game. He now has 16 goals in only four games played this season.
Mason Compton, Kaison Stegelmeier and Anders Storheim all scored two goals and Stegelmeier led the team with three assists. Goaltender Ross Winters had five saves.
Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument was down early and didn’t take its first shot until 2:47 into the second quarter in a 15-1 loss to Fairview (1-2). Kendall Roehm scored the only goal of the game for the Wildcats (1-2) with 13:52 left in the game.
Girls Soccer
Grand Junction (1-4, 0-1) opened Southwestern League play with a tough 6-0 loss at Durango (6-0, 2-0).