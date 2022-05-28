The Palisade High School baseball team was two outs from advancing to the quarterfinals in the Class 4A state tournament on Friday in Colorado Springs.
Leading Cheyenne Mountain 6-3 in the seventh inning, starting pitcher Ryder Mancuso got a popup for the first out. Seth Gustafson followed with a single and Max O’Neil walked. With Mancuso nearing his pitch count limit, the Bulldogs (23-3) turned to Josh Zotto, who entered with a 1.09 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
The Red-Tailed Hawks (20-6) got three straight clutch hits — all with two strikes — to tie the game 6-6 and then scored six runs in the eighth inning to advance with a 12-7 victory.
Palisade, which was playing in its first state tournament game in 27 years, had to rally after Cheyenne Mountain scored three runs with two outs in the top of the second inning. Mancuso led off the bottom of the inning with a double and Melesio Perez followed with an RBI single.
Mancuso again got the Bulldogs’ offense started in the fourth inning with a leadoff single and Perez doubled him home. Kaden Dowdy’s RBI single tied the game at 3-3. Ryker Harsha put Palisade in front with a two-run double with two outs in the fifth inning and Zotto hit an RBI single in the sixth inning for a 6-3 lead.
After Cheyenne Mountain tied the game in the top of the seventh, Harsha and Nick Campbell both singled with one out, but the Bulldogs weren’t able to get the winning run home.
Perez finished 3 for 4 with two RBI, Harsha was 2 for 4 with two RBI and Brett Rozman had two extra-base hits — including a solo home run in the eighth inning. Only two of the runs against Zotto were earned.
In its quest to win the first state baseball title since 1969, Palisade will now have to navigate through the losers’ bracket, starting with Northfield today at 9:30 a.m.