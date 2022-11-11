For the second straight season, the Palisade High School volleyball team fell in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament to Discovery Canyon.

Two years ago, the Bulldogs won the first set and then lost the next three. Friday at the Denver Coliseum, 10th-seeded Palisade (16-10) lost the first set, won the second and were leading in the third before the seventh-seeded Thunder (17-9) rallied to win 25-13, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16.