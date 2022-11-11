For the second straight season, the Palisade High School volleyball team fell in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament to Discovery Canyon.
Two years ago, the Bulldogs won the first set and then lost the next three. Friday at the Denver Coliseum, 10th-seeded Palisade (16-10) lost the first set, won the second and were leading in the third before the seventh-seeded Thunder (17-9) rallied to win 25-13, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16.
It was a winnable match,” Palisade coach Wendy MacAskill said. “Kudos to them. They were stronger and we faltered at key times and that made the difference.
With Discovery Canyon keying on sophomore outside hitter Addie Ritterbush, Mikaela Buxton led the Bulldogs with 11 kills. Ritterbush added seven kills, one solo block and three block assists, Ella Steele had 23 assists, Braeleigh MacAskill had 14 digs and Ava Walitt had four aces.
“This team has overcome adversity all year and hopefully (today), we can do that (in the consolation round),” Wendy MacAskill said.
Palisade plays at 9:30 a.m. today against eighth-seeded Cheyenne Mountain.
In the 3A state tournament, No. 10 Delta lost to No. 7 Centauri 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-12. The Panthers (18-8) last qualified for the state tournament in 2016, when they went 0-2.
Delta plays at 9:30 a.m. today against the loser of No. 1 Lamar, which was upset by No. 9 Resurrection Christian.
In the 2A state tournament, 11th-seeded North Fork lost 25-22, 14-25, 25-21, 25-22 to sixth-seeded Vail Christian. The Miners (19-6) lost to the Saints in five sets on Oct. 25.
No. 3 Meeker played Vail Christian in the second round.
North Fork plays at 8 a.m. today against No. 12 Hoehne.