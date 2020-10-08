Nerves got the better of the young Palisade High School softball team Wednesday in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament.
The Bulldogs gave up five runs in the first inning and could never get on track, losing 11-0 in five innings to Mead.
“That’s a very good team and I knew coming in if they found one little door, you know, they were going to jump through it and probably jump through it twice,” Palisade coach Jeff DeCrow said of the fourth-seeded Mavericks (15-2). “That’s what they did.”
Palisade (14-3), the No. 12 seed, managed only one hit, a leadoff single by Melanie Valdez in the third. With one out, Trinity Hughes bunted Valdez to second, but she was stranded when Alysha Franco lined out to center.
The five-run first inning was too much for Palisade to overcome. Freshman pitcher Mikayla Talbott gave up a leadoff double, one of two in the inning for Mead, and Palisade committed a pair of errors that opened the door.
“That first inning, if we wouldn’t have had jitters, that’s a one-run inning,” DeCrow said.
Mead scored two runs in each of the next three innings, finishing with 14 hits, including four doubles, one triple and a home run leading off the bottom of the fourth by Katelyn Wiescamp, who drove in three runs, as did Delaney Wilson.
The Bulldogs lose Hughes and first baseman Niviya Rivera to graduation, so the majority of the roster will return next fall, a little more seasoned.
“It was a learning experience for us,” DeCrow said. “I think we’ll be all right. We’ve got to trust ourselves. We were nervous; shoot, I was nervous. First time being here in a long, long, long time. We had fun; that’s all you can do.
“We’ve got good kids and they’re good players. We’ll be right back here next year, hopefully.”