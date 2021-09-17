Running the football isn't the only thing Franklin Barks does for the Palisade High School football team.
When the Bulldogs need some motivation, team captain Barks takes it upon himself to get his teammates ready to fight.
At halftime of Thursday night's 35-7 loss to Montrose at Stocker Stadium, he was walking down the sideline urging Palisade to fight hard.
“As a senior and team captain, I need to be the one to pick those guys up. They’re my boys, I’d go to battle for them,” Barks said. “If I see anyone with their head down, I feel obligated to do my best to pick them up.”
Montrose (4-0) spoiled Palisade’s (2-2) first home game of the 2021 season.
Palisade came in understanding the Goliath they faced — the fourth ranked team in Class 4A with an unrelenting rushing attack and intimidating size. The 3A Bulldogs needed to be rolling on all cylinders to make it a game.
“We played a good football team. They’re a great team and they’re some big kids, so our fundamentals needed to be tight and they weren’t,” Palisade head coach Joe Ramunno said. “We had a lot of opportunities, we just couldn’t pull through. The good thing is we didn’t get too many bumps and bruises. We’ll learn from this.”
Ramunno kept the Indians on their toes to start the game with an opening onside kick. Though the Indians recovered, Palisade’s defense forced a negative run from Montrose running back Ethan Hartman and two incompletions from quarterback Gage Wareham for a three-and-out.
After Palisade went three-and-out, Austin Griffin carried the ball twice for 12 yards, which set up a 26-yard touchdown strike from Warheim to a wide open Ashden Oberg. At 7-0, that was the last time someone not named Griffin scored until the 4th quarter.
Griffins followed up back-to-back 150-yard rushing games with 113 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns. Griffin barrelled and bullied his way through Bulldogs for a handful of yards. Then the Indians would call some passes or outside runs with Hartmann to set Griffin up for a chunk play.
Montrose had a 14-play 72-yard drive and an 11-play 61-yard drive in the first half that winded the Bulldogs' defense, and Griffin’s bruising running style accounted for 36 of those yards. The highlight of his night came in the third quarter when he broke through an open hole for a 38-yard touchdown to push the Indians' lead to 35-0.
“That was probably my favorite. I had great blocking all night — we all did — from our offensive line,” Griffin said. “I truly believe that we’re one of the best teams in the state. We came out a little flat but if we keep playing together, we’re tough to beat.”
Palisade fought hard in the first half before those long drives broke the game open. After the opening touchdown, the pass rush and secondary didn’t let Wareham get comfortable in the pocket. In the second quarter, Palisade's Nikolas Moreno appeared to recover a fumble after a strip sack.
Officials disagreed and gave possession to Montrose and four plays and 30 yards later, the Indians led 14-0.
After getting his teammates ready for the second half, Barks gave his team and the fans something to cheer for.
Late in the game, Palisade put together a seven play, 79-yard drive that was capped off with Barks bursting through a hole for a 36-yard score. Barks finished the night with 52 yards on only four carries, and 28 yards on three catches.
With Barks carrying the ball on the field, and carrying the guys off of it, Ramunno is confident in his team’s ability.
“He’s a heart and soul kind of guy. I really rely on him to mold the younger players on and off the field,” Ramunno said. “We knew what we were getting into tonight — we played one of the best 4A teams out there. But Franklin has such a competitive spirit that he kept the guys fighting until the final whistle.”