The Palisade High School football team opened their 2022 season with 35-18 loss at Roosevelt on Friday night.
The game was one of four top-10 matchups featuring Western Slope teams. The Roughriders are ranked No, 2 in Class 3A and the Bulldogs are ranked seventh. Other top-10 matchups were 4A No. 2 Montrose hosting No. 4 Palmer Ridge, 2A No. 2 Delta hosting No. 5 University and 1A No. 7 Meeker visiting No. 7 North Fork.
Palisade was forced to play catch-up early as Roosevelt jumped to an early 21-0 lead in the first half. Quarterback Bronco Hartson threw two touchdown passes and Ryan Doucette had a 15-yard rushing score for the Roughriders.
Hartson’s second TD pass came with 4:02 left in the second quarter. On third down, Hartson rolled right to escape some pressure and heaved the ball downfield. Bowie Schmitz came back for the underthrown pass and broke a tackle on the 42-yard score.
The Bulldogs got some momentum right before halftime. On fourth and long at Roosevelt’s 26, the snap sailed over the punter’s head. After a short punt, Palisade took over on the 29-yard line. After a short pass and an incompletion, Malakhi Espinosa threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Michael Dowd, who used a double move to get away from the defender.
After receiving the second-half kickoff, Palisade drove down the field with Espinosa throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to pull the Bulldogs within 21-12. However, on the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Xavier Ramirez ran virtually untouched for a 60-yard touchdown to put Roosevelt up 28-12.
On Palisade’s next possession, Espinosa threw an interception as the Bulldogs were driving. Roosevelt methodically drove down the field with Hartson throwing his third touchdown of the game, a 5-yard pass to Tucker Peterson, the second time in the game the two hooked up for a score.
Rhett Ward scored on an 18-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Palmer Ridge 35, Montrose 28: The No. 4 Bears led the entire game to hand the No. 2 Red Hawks their first regular-season loss in 11 games.
Montrose cut Palmer Ridge's lead to one score three times, but twice the Bears scored to increase the lead to 14 points and the clock then ran out on the Red Hawks in the fourth quarter.
Delta 24, University 0: The second-ranked Panthers avenged last season's quarterfinal loss to the No. 5 Bulldogs.
Meeker 28, North Fork 0: The No. 7 Cowboys extended their conference winning streak to 10 games by spoiling the home opener for the No. 8 Miners.