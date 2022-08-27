The Palisade High School football team opened their 2022 season with 35-18 loss at Roosevelt on Friday night.

The game was one of four top-10 matchups featuring Western Slope teams. The Roughriders are ranked No, 2 in Class 3A and the Bulldogs are ranked seventh. Other top-10 matchups were 4A No. 2 Montrose hosting No. 4 Palmer Ridge, 2A No. 2 Delta hosting No. 5 University and 1A No. 7 Meeker visiting No. 7 North Fork.