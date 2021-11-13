COLORADO SPRINGS — As the Palisade High School girls volleyball team grows into the top-flight program it anticipates becoming, the Bulldogs will always look at the Broadmoor World Arena with a bit of emotional fondness.
That is, after all, the school yard in which this young team learned how to fight. The Bulldogs were eliminated from the Class 4A state volleyball tournament with a 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21 loss to Holy Family. But they didn’t go down without a fight.
“This year, we learned we can fight, especially in that third and fourth set,” freshman Kyra Birch said. “I’m really excited for the years to come because we can show some more fight and prove who we are.”
After dropping the first two sets, the Bulldogs (20-7) could’ve crumbled. They came out flat and they weren’t communicating well, and it showed when Holy Family took early leads and then just held steady the rest of the way.
Palisade only had three kills in the first set, one each from Birch, Ella Yanowich and Addie Ritterbush. The attack in the second set was better, but the overall result was no different.
And then something changed. One set away from elimination, the Bulldogs’ stumbling blocks from the first two sets vanished. Yanowich put down five kills. Birch and Ritterbush matched each other with four.
They built a late lead against the Tigers and held on, ensuring that even if this was their last match, they would leave the World Arena without getting swept in any match. And with two freshmen a part of that rally, it was easy to feel hopeful regardless of how the fourth set was going to end.
“Last year we broke down a barrier,” coach Wendy MacAskill said. “This year we came and broke down another one in the sense that we played better and we took a few sets.
“We’re learning that we can get to state and we can compete and we can win when we’re here. That’s really valuable when you have a lot of returners coming back.”
Yanowich and Ritterbush finished the match with a team-high 12 kills and although the Bulldogs were competitive through each point of the final set, it just didn’t fall their way.
There will be a hole to fill when the season begins next year. The Bulldogs lose three seniors in Yanowich, Olivia Shear and Kyla McClary.
Among the key players from this year’s team, a couple of juniors, a couple of sophomores and a couple of freshmen will bring plenty of experience back to the floor. They know they’ll have to play more important leadership roles, despite losing a big part of this team’s soul.
“(Yanowich) is such an amazing leader on our team,” Ritterbush said. “She has inspired us all. I’ve looked up to her for a long time.
“It’s going to be hard to see her go, but we still have Ella Steele, and she is an amazing leader. Abby Sargent is an amazing leader. I have to step up with my leadership.”
As the girls gathered their items in the halls of the World Arena, they departed the building already thinking about next season.
“I’m ready for next year right now,” one girl said as the Bulldogs walked away.
This fight was over. Palisade walked out on the losing end, but a young, talented team is already looking for the next one.