Making opponents look silly is nothing new for Rhett Ward and Malakhi Espinosa.
The two have been playing football together since they were in elementary school, and are two integral pieces to Palisade High School’s offense and playoff run.
“It’s always been him at quarterback and me at running back,” Ward said. “We need to start the game strong, show up and punch them. That’s going to be key for us.”
Palisade (8-2) is in the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons under coach Joe Ramunno.
A big reason for that has been the team’s offense. The Bulldogs run the triple-option, meaning they line up with two or three running backs, plus a quarterback. The scheme is run heavy and has created a four-headed monster in the Palisade backfield.
Ward and Phallen Salvati are the power backs of the bunch. The two have combined for 1,621 yards on 215 carries and 17 touchdowns. Then, there’s Franklin Barks. A vocal leader, Barks has 520 yards on only 60 carries (8.7 yards per rush) and six touchdowns.
But arguably the most explosive of the bunch is Espinosa. The 5-foot-6 junior is elusive and can put defenders on skates in a moment’s notice. Espinosa’s 1,032 rushing yards leads the team, is the sixth-most in Class 3A and the second-most among quarterbacks. In addition, his 18 touchdowns rushing is the best figure among quarterbacks and third-most in 3A.
“Malakhi may not be the biggest quarterback, but he can hide behind the O-Line and no one can see where the ball is at. And that’s what makes our triple-option so good,” Ward said.
Espinosa, in his first full season as the starting quarterback, gives credit to his offensive line and teammates for his performance.
“I’m blessed to have some God-given talents but I couldn’t do it without my teammates,” Espinosa said. “Our line is great. They’re the ones who make the holes, I just have to find them.”
That selflessness and chemistry is what sold Ramunno and his staff on this team. They knew early on that the Bulldogs had a tough team, Ramunno said.
The turning point appeared to be after a 35-7 drubbing at the hands of undefeated Montrose that dropped Palisade to 2-2.
“That was a tough game and probably the best team we faced. But it showed the kids what they wanted to be, and they got to work after that,” Ramunno said.
Palisade won the rest of its games, thanks to solid play on both sides of the ball and team chemistry.
The defense has surrendered 20 or fewer points six times this season, and has 15 takeaways.
Many of the Bulldogs play offense and defense. Ward is a run-stopping linebacker and Barks is a ball-hawking safety.
In Ramunno’s view, having two-way players means the offense can’t blame the defense for mistakes or vice versa. It amplifies the responsibility each player has.
That attitude is why Espinosa thinks Palisade can not only beat Pueblo East (5-4) but also make a deep run.
“We don’t have the biggest guys but everyone here plays hard and smart,” Espinosa said. “I’d rather take a guy who is 5-feet, 200 pounds with a big heart and knows the game well instead of a big guy.”