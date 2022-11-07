It was close for a few weeks, but a pair of strong performances from the Palisade High School football team kept its decades-long playoff streak alive.

The Colorado High School Activities Association awarded the Bulldogs the No. 13 seed in the Class 3A playoffs on Sunday. The Bulldogs (4-6) will travel to Greeley this weekend to face No. 4 Northridge (9-1). The date and time of the game will be determined by school officials today.