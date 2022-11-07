Led by coach Wendy MacAskill, center, the Palisade volleyball team breaks a huddle before taking the court against Steamboat Springs earlier this season. The Bulldogs won their regional tournament last week to qualify for the Class 4A state tournament, which begins Thursday in Denver.
It was close for a few weeks, but a pair of strong performances from the Palisade High School football team kept its decades-long playoff streak alive.
The Colorado High School Activities Association awarded the Bulldogs the No. 13 seed in the Class 3A playoffs on Sunday. The Bulldogs (4-6) will travel to Greeley this weekend to face No. 4 Northridge (9-1). The date and time of the game will be determined by school officials today.
Palisade opened the 2022 season with four straight losses before rattling off back-to-back wins over 4A Golden and Conference 3 rival Eagle Valley. Palisade then suffered a rare loss to Summit and earned a win via forfeit from Battle Mountain, which canceled its 2022 season. With their backs against the wall, Palisade’s defense woke up and held No. 2 Durango to one score but lost 7-0.
Palisade ended the regular season on Friday at home against Glenwood Springs with both teams vying for a playoff spot. The Bulldogs rolled past the Demons 42-8. The loss indeed knocked Glenwood (5-5) out of the playoffs.
Northridge boasts a stingy defense and strong offense. In nine games — one game was won via forfeit — the Grizzlies scored 298 points and allowed 111. They have allowed 20-plus points once and have allowed single-digit points five times.
In addition to Palisade and Durango, the 3A Conference 3 also sent Summit to the postseason as the sixth seed. Roosevelt earned the top seed.
CHSAA also unveiled the volleyball playoff brackets on Sunday.
Palisade (16-9), which overcame injuries and inexperience to win a Class 4A regional title on Saturday, is in as the No. 10 seed. The Bulldogs face No. 7 Discovery Canyon (16-9) at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Denver Coliseum.
In 2A, Meeker (23-2) earned a first-round bye with the third seed. The Cowboys will face the winner of No. 6 Vail Christian (20-3) and No. 11 North Fork (19-5).
The Miners lost to the Saints earlier this season in five sets.