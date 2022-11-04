The Colorado high school football playoffs are about as synonymous with Palisade as peaches and wine.
But that could change today.
The Bulldogs (3-6, 2-2 Conference 3) are right on the bubble of the Class 3A playoffs and face conference rival Glenwood Springs in tonight’s regular-season finale. A win means Palisade, ranked No. 18 in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Selection and Seeding Index, has a better shot at making the 16-team playoff field. A loss would ensure the program misses the playoffs for the first time under coach Joe Ramunno since the height of Jazzercise, shopping malls and Paula Abdul.
The Bulldogs are well aware of what’s at stake.
“We can’t think about the playoffs and have to just take it one game at a time. That’s difficult for me, I’m always thinking about (the playoffs) daily because I love football and I try to pursue it as much as I can,” said quarterback Malakhi Espinosa. “It’s my senior year, so I want to do whatever I can to get to that state championship.”
In Ramunno’s collective 20 seasons at Palisade, the Bulldogs last missed the playoffs sometime in the late-1980s (not including the COVID-shortened 2020 season).
Ramunno’s first go-around as Palisade’s coach was from 1988 to 1998 before he became the head coach at then-Mesa State College. He returned to the Bulldogs in the 2012 season. Online records are incomplete and MaxPreps.com records only go to 2004, so it is difficult to discern if the Bulldogs missed the playoffs from 1998-2003.
This season was different from the get-go.
Palisade lost its first four games, including to Central and Delta, for its worst start since 2004. In that stretch, an offense full of veteran talent struggled to consistently drive downfield, which strained the defense. Palisade scored an average of 16.8 points per game in the first month of the season and surrendered an average of 31.5.
“I think after summer camp, everyone got it into their heads that we were the best, that no one could touch us and we just didn’t take anything seriously at the time,” said senior fullback and linebacker Rhett Ward. “And then we came to the realization that we aren’t who we thought we were and that we gotta get to work.”
Espinosa agreed.
“We didn’t show effort for most of our games. We just showed up and expected to win, and that’s just not how it works in the game of football,” Espinosa said. “I learned that football isn’t an individual sport. Sometimes I tried to carry the team on my own and do stuff just as me. But you have to have all 11 guys work as a team. ”
Palisade has shaped up since their 0-4 start. The Bulldogs outlasted 4A Golden 36-35 and dropped 50 points on Eagle Valley to open conference play. Since those wins, they are 1-2 and have been outscored 35-18 (their game against Battle Mountain is marked as a forfeit win due to the Huskies canceling their season). In their last four games played, Palisade has scored an average of 26 points per contest and allowed an average of 21.5.
“This team has a really good work ethic in practice. We have to transfer that to the field,” Ramunno said. “You never know why it doesn’t, it could be so many different things. You have to be a unit of 11 guys together. You have to learn that team atmosphere because you rely on everybody. It’s cliche, but it’s true.”
The Bulldogs’ most recent game offered some optimism.
Palisade went toe-to-toe with conference foe Durango (8-1, 4-0). The Bulldog defense rediscovered its stinginess from previous years and held the Demons to single digits for the first time this season and only the second time in three years. The Durango running game, bolstered by an offensive line that boasts a player committed to the University of Oklahoma, was held to only 3.5 yards a carry. Palisade lost 7-0.
“We haven’t shown our full potential, yet. We’ve shown glimpses. Durango was our best game, by far … Once we fully release it, we can be a scary team. We can really make a run for that state championship,” Ward said.
Espinosa chimed in.
“Durango was about defense, and Golden was all about our offense,” he added. “Offense showed up, everyone hit their blocks, and that’s when Palisade gets dangerous.”
A bold claim by Ward, sure, but the Bulldogs boast plenty of talent.
Ward does a convincing impersonation of a homing rocket when chasing down the ball carrier. He has 82 tackles this season, which is nearly 30 more than the next-highest total on the team and seventh-best in 3A. Against Golden, the defense forced 15 incompletions from quarterback Jazel Riley IV, a 3-star recruit who has drawn Division I interest.
The offense also has a towering offensive line that, when healthy, makes life tough for opposing defenses. That has allowed for Espinosa, Ward and fellow senior Phallen Salvati to each run for 500-plus yards this season. As a team, Palisade averages 5.8-yards per carry.
Palisade has also gone more vertical this season, sometimes out of necessity to wake up a dormant offense. Espinosa has thrown the ball 83 times with 31 completions for five touchdowns and three interceptions.
If both sides of the ball gel and special teams take care of business, the Bulldogs could avoid making history against Glenwood (5-4, 2-2). To add to today’s intrigue, the Demons are ranked No. 15 in the CHSAA index and could be knocked out with a loss.
Ramunno is a big-picture guy, though, and he’s stressing to his team to not only treat this as any other game but that there is more to life than football.
“(This) gives you a driving force. You’re never guaranteed anything, sometimes things just don’t work out your way,” said Ramunno. “Those are things you deal with, losing doesn’t make you less of a person. You’re out on this team and working hard, that’s awesome. Times like these are just life lessons that you learn.”