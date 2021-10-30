Franklin Barks ran for two touchdowns Friday night to lead the Palisade High School football team to the Class 3A West Central Conference title.
The conference title was the sixth straight for the Bulldogs (7-2, 4-0).
The Demons (4-5, 1-3) scored first on a Joaquin Sandoval's 6-yard run in the first quarter. Palisade responded on the next drive when quarterback Malakhi Espinosa broke free for a 24-yard touchdown run.
Phallen Salvati broke a 7-7 tie in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Barks ran in from 12-yards out to give Palisade a 21-7 lead.
Glenwood Springs pulled within 21-14 on a 30-yard pass from Sandoval to Blake Nieslanik, but the Bulldogs ran more than seven minutes off the clock before Barks sealed the win with a 15-yard rushing touchdown.
Delta 35, Rifle 7: The Panthers clinched the Class 2A West Conference title with a big win over the Bears.
Loveland 56, Central 14: The Warriors (4-6, 2-3 Class 4A Northern 2 Conference) couldn't keep up with the fourth-ranked Red Wolves, who won their seventh straight game.
Volleyball
Palisade stretched its winning streak to four matches, beating Pagosa Springs and Glenwood Springs at the Coal Ridge Tournament.
In the Bulldogs' 25-17, 25-18 victory over Pagosa Springs, Addie Ritterbush had eight kills, four aces and two solo blocks, Kyra Birch had 18 digs and Ella Steele had 15 assists.
Ritterbush again led Palisade (17-4) in the 25-17, 21-25, 25-9 victory over Glenwood Springs, recording 11 kills, one solo block and two block assists. Ella Yanowich added 10 kills and 12 digs and Steele had 25 assists in the win.
At the Ponderosa Tournament, Fruita Monument lost 25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23 to Highlands Ranch and 25-15, 25-23, 25-16 to Chatfield. The Wildcats fell to 16-5 with the losses.
Against Highlands Ranch, BayLea Sparks led the Wildcats (16-5) with 18 kills/ Brady Thomason added 10 kills and three solo blocks, Hayden Murray had 24 assists, seven kills, two solo blocks and two aces, Kylie Williams had 17 assists and Trinity Hafey had 14 digs.
In the loss to Chatfield, Sparks had six kills, Williams had 13 assists, Hayden Murray added nine assists, seven digs and five kills and Hafey had 12 digs.