Once a football game ends, coaches start preparing for the next opponent.
After the Palisade High School football team beat Battle Mountain last week, the Bulldogs began preparing for Summit, this week’s foe.
Wednesday, all that preparation got tossed out.
“Both (Palisade Athletic Director) Gregg (Hawkins) and (District 51 Athletic Director) Paul Cain were working to try to figure out if there was anyone available out there,” said Palisade coach Joe Ramunno on Wednesday evening after the game with Summit was canceled because a Tigers player tested positive for COVID-19. “Today, Gregg came down and told me there was a possibility Lutheran could be open because the team that they’re playing, Mitchell, was possibly going to be quarantining, but it hadn’t been canceled yet, so we didn’t know until about 1, 2 o’clock that we figured out we were going to play Lutheran.”
So Instead of traveling to Frisco on Friday to play a familiar Tigers team, No. 7 Palisade, will have two days to get ready to host No. 4 Lutheran at Stocker Stadium. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.
“It’s been a real roller coaster, like, for those that grew up in Denver, Elitch’s Wildcat roller coaster,” Ramunno joked. “Oh my goodness. It’s been crazy. We just filed away Summit’s film and tried to get just a base look and then we really tried to work on the fundamental stuff. It’s not going to be a great preparation, but we’ll try to get the best we can in the time we have.”
Because both teams were set to play on the road this weekend, the Colorado High School Activities Association determined the host with a coin toss. Fortune favored the Bulldogs.
Lutheran won its first two games over Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon by a combined score of 106-20.
The Lions are led by junior quarterback Clayton Jacobs, who has thrown for 303 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 169 yards and two scores. Junior running back Dorian Pacheco leads Lutheran in rushing with 214 yards and five TDs.