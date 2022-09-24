There was no doubt about it as far as the Palisade High School football team was concerned.
The Bulldogs, down one point in overtime Friday at Stocker Stadium, were going for it.
Palisade coach Joe Ramunno called timeout and looked his players in the eyes.
He really didn’t have to ask.
“When the kids came over on the timeout, I said, ‘What do you want here, because I’m gonna put it in your hands,’” Ramunno said after Rhett Ward bulled over for the winning 2-point conversion to give the Bulldogs their first win of the season, 36-35 over Golden.
“They wanted to go for it. I’m so proud of them.”
Ramunno said assistant coach Chuck Nissen put the bug in his ear to capitalize on Palisade’s momentum and go for the win. His players were unanimously behind him.
“That’s our goal, 4 yards a pop,” Ward said. “That’s what Palisade football has lived on forever. We work on that every day and we preach get 4 yards a pop, no matter what, and that’s what we did.”
After Golden tied the game at 28-28 with 2:44 to play, the Bulldogs drove to the 24, but didn’t have enough time with their grind-it-out style to win it in regulation.
Instead, the Demons (2-3) got the ball first in overtime and it took only one play for quarterback Jazel Riley IV to run through a gaping hole to the end zone. The point-after kick made it 35-28 and Palisade took its shot from the 10.
Malakhi Espinosa ran it twice to get the ball to the 1, and Ward fought his way over to pull the Bulldogs (1-4) within one, 35-34.
One play for the win, and after Golden called timeout to set the defense, Ward took the ball and ran right behind his big guys on the right side of the line, with Espinosa shoving him from behind, as he bowled over for the victory.
“It was all the O-line. It’s an option to me to go to right outside there, right inside of Niko’s (Nikolas Moreno) knee, his inside foot,” Ward said. “He had to get an amazing block and that’s exactly what he did. Without Niko I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”
After four frustrating weeks of losses, the Bulldogs closed ranks in practice this week, said Moreno, one of the big guys who provided Ward enough room to score up front.
“We finally worked as a fist,” he said. “Like Palisade football, and we came out with the victory.”
Every time the Demons scored, Palisade answered. Late in the third quarter, after Espinosa hobbled to the sideline after being stopped short on a fourth-down run, he returned and directed the go-ahead drive, still hobbling a little bit.
A leg cramp finally worked its way out, and with Palisade’s counter run to Phallen Salvati churning up yardage, Palisade was faced with another fourth down and less than 2 yards from the Golden 24.
Espinosa showed that nagging cramp was gone, taking off on the right side and cutting back in for a 24-yard touchdown, one of three he had.
“That works better than pickle juice,” Ramunno joked of a couple of great blocks working better than the cramp remedy.
The point-after gave Palisade a 21-20 lead with 1:12 to play in the third quarter — Golden’s Luc Chevalier missed his first point-after kick of the day, which ended up costing the Demons.
Espinosa’s third running touchdown with 7:34 to play in regulation made it 28-20, and the Bulldogs seemed to have things all but wrapped up on the ensuing drive.
On fourth down, Golden elected to go for it, but Moreno broke through the line and got his big hands up, stretching to the full extent of his 6-foot-3 frame, and knocked down Riley’s pass.
“We worked our butts off all week,” Moreno said. “That’s all it came down to, just a fourth-down mentality. Just get that ball (knocked) down, win the game.”
Palisade, though, couldn’t pick up a first down and Riley directed a 64-yard drive in the final 4:44, lofting a pass to the corner of the end zone to tie the game and eventually send it to overtime.
By sticking with their option ground game, the Bulldogs churned up yardage and controlled the clock, with both Salvati and Ward going over 100 yards — Salvati had 116 and Ward 109 and two TDs, with Espinosa running for 85 more.
“When Phallen opens up, that’s when the game gets good,” Ward said. “When he gets outside, everything opens up and that’s when me and Kai (Espinosa).
“We had a lot to work on this week after the last couple of weeks. We’ve been struggling, but we finally got it figured out what we needed to do and it started to click.”
The Bulldogs’ league won’t be easy, but, Ramunno said, they got their first win, and that makes going back to work next week a lot more fun.
“There’s only one thing that cures the doldrums of losing,” he said, “and that’s winning.”