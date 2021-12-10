Palisade's Ella Steele, 13, battles for a rebound Thursday during the Bulldogs' 53-18 loss to Carbon, Utah during the first day of the Family Health West Wildcat Classic at Fruita Monument. Steele scored three points in the loss.
Palisade's Kyra Birch, 23, dribbles down the court Thursday in the Bulldogs' 53-18 loss to Cabon, Uta during the first day of the Family Health West Wildcat Classic at Fruita Monument. Birch, who is only a freshman, led the Palisade with six points.
Palisade’s Amari Maestas drives to the basket Thursday during the Bulldogs’ 53-18 loss to Carbon, Utah, during the first day of the Family Health West Wildcat Classic at Fruita Monument.
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
The young Palisade High School girls’ basketball team is going through growing pains.
After losing seven seniors to graduation, the team has only three upperclassmen on the team. Because of that inexperience, coach DeAnne Larsen knows games like the Bulldogs’ 53-18 loss to Carbon, Utah, on Thursday at the Family Health West Wildcat Classic at Fruita Monument will build her team down the road.
“We learned a lot from this game. I thought on defense we played pretty well, but we struggled moving the ball on offense,” Larsen said. “Our youth played a big factor in a lot of that. For many of them, this is their first varsity experience. As they get a taste of it, they’ll get more comfortable. We’ll get better, there’s just a learning curve to playing varsity.”
The Bulldogs (0-2) showed promise in the loss.
After finding themselves in a 14-4 hole at the end of the first, the defense flipped a switch. The unit forced turnovers on four of five possessions and scored on three.
But the Dinos (4-3) recollected themselves. They finished the quarter on a 7-1 run and led 22-11 at the half.
“We were working really hard, and did great at communicating and moving well. Defense is definitely our strong point right now,” Larsen said. “I think we can improve at boxing out, and that let a couple of putbacks happen. Once we stop hesitating and just get going, we’ll be great.”
The offense struggled in the second half, and scored only two points in the third quarter before bumping that total to five in the final quarter.
This early in the season, Larsen already sees promise in the young players — especially in freshmen Kyra Birch and Addie Ritterbush.
Birch led the team Thursday with six points and had 10 in the season-opening loss to Moffat County on Dec. 4. On Thursday, she had a highlight play where she swatted a pass on defense and took it to the basket for an easy fast-break layup.
Ritterbush, who had 22 points in the Moffat County loss, has Larsen excited for her development and the team’s.
“There are so many things I like about them. There was no eighth-grade girls team last year, so Kyra and Addie played with the boys team and got to experience that fast-paced game. They’re both fast, and Addie just sees the game well. I can’t wait to see what she does” Larsen said. “We don’t want to be peaking now, we want to be peaking in later in the season.”