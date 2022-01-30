The Palisade girls basketball team may have lost 58-33 to Glenwood Springs, but the Bulldogs kept fighting until the end, showing plenty of positives and supporting a good cause.
Saturday was a breast cancer awareness event and raised funds to support a Palisade teacher battling cancer. During pregame festivities, Glenwood also honored Palisade coach DeAnne Larsen with flowers for her battle with breast cancer.
On the court, the Bulldogs (3-12, 1-5 Western Slope League) struggled for most of the game and were outscored in every quarter.
However, the Bulldogs were adept at drawing contact when driving the ball to put many players on the Demons (11-6, 6-0 WSL) in foul trouble.
Ella Steele was also a bright spot for the Bulldogs. She scored a team-high 15 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter, and was 7 of 11 from the free-throw line.
Central 39, North Fork 28: Despite a slow offensive game and losing a key player to foul trouble, the Warriors won their 12th straight game with a road victory over the Miners.
Central never scored more than 11 points in a quarter and only had 19 at halftime. The Warriors (15-1) were also dealt a blow when key contributor Sasha Rascon fouled out in the fourth quarter.
The Class 3A Miners (9-4) were shut down by the Central defense for most of the game. They were held to only three baskets in the second and third quarters and were 7 of 16 from the free-throw line in that stretch.
North Fork outscored Central 11-9 in the final quarter but that was too little, too late.
Brynn Wagner led the Warriors in scoring with 15 points and Payton Fister had a Miner-high six points.
Boys Basketball
Central 48, North Fork 19: The Warriors put themselves back into the win column with a dominating road win over the Miners.
Central (5-11) held North Fork scoreless in the first quarter and allowed only a single free throw in the first half. At one point in the third quarter, Central led 27-1.
Ten different players scored for the Warriors, and seven hit a 3-point shot. North Fork (3-11) had only five players score.
Ryland Nostrand led Central with nine points. Braylen Scott and Raef Carter added seven points each. North Fork was led in scoring by Dylan Prescott, who had eight points.
Boys Wrestling
Central and Palisade both competed in the Mile High Classic in Denver over the weekend, and both schools had a wrestler win a title.
Javian Hernandez (23-6) won the 220-pound title for Central after he pinned all four of his opponents, capped off with a pin of Fort Morgan’s Adolfo Hernandez (12-13) in 3 minutes, 17 seconds in the championship match.
For Palisade, Tyrus DeSpain (21-10) won the title at 120 with a 2-1 decision over Thompson Valley’s Nathan Nadolsky (21-16). DeSpain got to the championship match by beating Central’s Hassin Maynes in a 5-0 decision.
Seven other Warriors placed at the tournament. JP Espinoza (106), Ayden Wiseman (145), and Devin Hickey (160) finished second, Maynes finished third at 120, Tyler Ziek finished fourth at 170 and Dakota Jacobson finished sixth at 195.
Aside from DeSpain, three other Bulldogs placed — Keyton Young (138) and Usiel Romero (195) finished second and Warrington Baker finished sixth at 220.
The Warriors finished in third place of 21 teams and the Bulldogs were sixth.
Fruita Monument competed at the Colorado Dual State tournament at Pueblo West High School and finished second.
The Wildcats beat Rocky Ford 44-27, Peyton 72-3, Pueblo West 40-30, and Dolores Huerta 51-21. They lost to Cheyenne Mountain 48-30 in the championship match.
Sullivan Sample at 160 and Dylan Chelewski at 145 both went undefeated at the tournament.
Girls Wrestling
The District 51 Phoenix competed at Chatfield High School and had two wrestlers place. Adalee McNeil finished third at 185 and Apollonia Middleton finished fourth at 127.
Girls Swimming
Grand Junction competed at an invitational at Glenwood Spring High School on Saturday.
Whitney Stortz shaved three seconds off of her 200-yard freestyle time for a state qualifying mark of 2:07.67.