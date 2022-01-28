A win over a league rival builds confidence for any high school basketball team, even more so when that team is composed mostly of freshmen and sophomores.
The Palisade High School girls basketball team earned a confidence-booster when it ran past Rifle for a 44-27 win Thursday at Palisade.
“It’s been a tough season, we’ve lost a lot of really close games and we don’t have a veteran base to walk these girls through it. They needed this win to remember, ‘Oh, we’re on varsity for a reason,’ ” coach DeAnne Larsen said. “I think this has given them that look in their eye and the realization that they can do this and they can compete with teams.”
If the Bulldogs (3-11, 1-4 Western Slope League) were going to win, they needed to play physical on defense. That meant shutting down Rifle’s Jamie Caron, who was averaging 15.7 points per game.
She had just 10 points Thursday night.
“Coach said to be a gnat on her,” said Ella Yanowich, who guarded Caron in the game.
That defensive intensity was evident from the opening tip.
Running a zone defense, the Bulldogs leaped into passing lanes and consistently tried to pick the pockets of the Bears (7-6, 1-4 WSL).
Yanowich, who finished with seven points, had a pair of steals in the first quarter to start fast breaks and drew a shooting foul on one.
“I think that was the flow of the game,” she said. “There are other areas of the floor that I’m not strong in, but defense is my strong suit.”
Meanwhile, it took the offense some time to find its footing.
Palisade scored only nine points in the first half. But late in the third quarter, the offense woke up and embarked on a game-breaking run.
Down 16-13, sophomore Chloe Simons swished a corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 16-16. From there on, Palisade scored 18 of the next 23 points.
“It felt awesome to help everyone out by scoring those points,” said Simons, who scored six of her eight points in the second half.
The Bulldogs scored 35 points in the second half, including 22 in the final quarter. They have struggled shooting for most of the season — Larsen said they’re hitting shots less than 20% of the time. To account for that, Palisade consistently attacked the basket to either have close opportunities for points or draw shooting fouls. Those trips to the free-throw line then gave them easy opportunities to score. Nine of Palisade’s points in the final quarter came from the line.
Senior Ella Steele, who had a game-high 12 points, was integral to that offensive explosion. She would routinely grab missed shots to either kick-start a fast break or give the offense a second chance at points. On two occasions she rebounded her own missed shot only to score again with opponents draped over her
“You have to stay big in those situations. It honestly fires me up to be when they’re all over me. I kind of want to take them out,” Steele cracked. “It doesn’t sound good but it just fires me up. I want to take it to the basket and drive right into them.”
Central 76, Eagle Valley 50: Krystyna Manzanarez and Alex Wagner both scored 10 points in the second quarter to power the Warriors to their 11th straight win.
Central (14-1) jumped to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter and led 39-14 at halftime.
Manzanarez finished with 20 points and Wagner finished with a career-high 16 points. Sasha Rascon and Liana Bryant both added nine points for the Warriors.