The first home game of the season was a poignant one for Palisade High School girls basketball coach DeAnne Larsen, and not just because her Bulldogs were victorious.
Saturday’s 35-21 win over Grand Junction was her first home game since being diagnosed with breast cancer in May. The Bulldogs donned pink and white uniforms, her coaching staff wore pink, and her pregame introduction was met with a standing ovation by the 50 parents and fans in attendance, encouraging her in her ongoing battle.
“I’m a very reserved person, so it’s hard to take it in,” Larsen said. “I appreciate it. My girls have been amazing through all of this from when I told them back in May. They’ve done everything they can to be safe with COVID and things like that. It’s very humbling.”
Her team put together a dominant defensive performance to bounce back from Thursday’s 50-31 loss to Central.
Alexis Marushack, towering over Grand Junction’s lineup at 6-foot-2, scored 10 points and, along with Elizabeth Hawkins (four points), was a dominant inside force.
“I think the key today was communication with your team and just having confidence in yourself,” Marushack said. “If you don’t have confidence in yourself, you’re not going to do too good on the court. Having strong defense, being able to move it full-court both ends and having a well-rounded game with everyone connected (was crucial).”
The Bulldogs (1-1) led 12-7 after the first quarter but were limited to one basket, by Kendyl MacAskill, in the second. They took a 15-13 lead into halftime after Jordyn Wrich hit a layup in the half’s finals seconds for the Tigers (0-2).
Wrich’s basket was Grand Junction’s last until Laney Laffler’s 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in the third quarter. Until Laffler’s deep shot, Palisade went on a 7-0 run, leading 22-16 going into the fourth quarter.
“We’ve been working on our zone and it was really good because we had our bench communication to keep up with the no-fans thing,” Hawkins said. “Being able to talk to each other and able to rely on our teammates, it went really well.”
Palisade limited Grand Junction to three field goals after halftime and pulled away with an 8-0 run to start the final quarter. Lilly Kolisch scored all seven of her points, including a 3-pointer, in the fourth for the Bulldogs.
Dolcie Hanlon led Grand Junction with six points. Maya DeGeorge and Wrich both scored five.
“I thought our kids played their guts out defensively,” Grand Junction coach Sam Provenza said. “They played hard. We’re not where we need to be offensively, obviously, shooting the basketball. We rebounded hard against a bigger team, which I was so proud of for them. We were obviously outmanned inside on their post-ups, and with one day’s preparation, it’s tough, but the kids played hard and that’s all you can hope for.”
Grand Junction will seek to improve its shooting after scoring 50 points in the first two games. Palisade, after allowing that many in their season opener, sees Saturday’s result as a sign of improvement defensively.
“From our Thursday game to today’s game, I think our defense was a completely different team,” Larsen said. “We missed a lot of shots that we shouldn’t have missed, but having that defensive strength, that rebounding outlet and getting down the floor was what really got us going and got us the momentum for the game.”