Mia De Villegas Decker was on fire even in cold weather.
The junior scored three goals to help the Palisade High School girls soccer team crush Moffat County 10-0 on Tuesday at Long’s Family Park.
The win ended a two-game skid from the Bulldogs (4-2). De Villegas Decker, a junior, has scored half of the Bulldogs’ 18 goals this season.
The loss drops Moffat County to 0-2 this season.
Fruita Monument 3, Montrose 0: The Wildcats (6-2, 2-0 Southwestern League) won their sixth-straight game with the shutout of the Red Hawks (5-1, 0-1 SWL).
Regan Dare scored two second-half goals and her sister, Mollie, scored the first goal from 40 yards out. Regan leads Fruita with 12 goals this season. Amber Rice had 12 saves in goal for Fruita.
The Wildcats have won six-straight games — all by shutout.
Girls Lacrosse
Grand Junction won 15-0 over Mountain West League-foe Montrose at Canyon View.
Myka Neville scored five goals and Caitlyn Wesolowski netted four. The juniors lead the team in goals this season with 16 and 15, respectively. Caley Shiflett scored three goals and had one assist, and Morgan DeGeorge had one goal and two assists. Emma Diaz and Maya Harrington had one goal each, and Madi DeGeorge had one assist.
The Tigers are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the MWL. Montrose fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in league play.