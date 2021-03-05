The Palisade High School girls basketball team took a big step Thursday night toward the Class 4A playoffs, beating Rifle 53-41.
The Bulldogs, ranked 28th in the current CHSAA seeding index used to seed the postseason, beat a Bears team ranked 29th. The top 32 teams will make the playoffs.
Kendyl MacAskill led Palisade (9-4, 8-3 4A Western Slope League) with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Maggie Latek added 12 points and Ella Yanowich pulled down five rebounds for the Bulldogs, who host Steamboat Springs on Saturday to close out the regular season.
Coal Ridge 49, Central 48: The Titans closed the game on a 5-0 run to upend the Warriors (10-3).