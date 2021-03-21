After scoring 17 goals in its first two games, Grand Junction found itself in a stalemate at Palisade in a 0-0 tie. The Tigers moved to 2-0-1 and the Bulldogs are 1-0-1.
“I’m very proud of our back line of juniors, Luke Meyers and Colton Findley, as well as Judah Guajardo, Paul Steinke and defensive midfielder/captain Trustyn Miller for visibly frustrating an extremely potent GJHS front line and attacking midfield,” said Palisade coach Michael Orcutt.
Coal Ridge 5, Fruita Monument 1: Harrison Matlock scored a goal that was assisted by Seth Cothrun, and Lucas Wender made five saves in goal, but the Wildcats (0-2) fell on the road to the Titans (3-0).
VOLLEYBALL
Kendyl MacAskill had 17 kills with 13 assists and Ella Steele had 17 assists as Palisade rolled at home over Steamboat Springs, 25-23, 25-16, 25-12. The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 (1-0 Western Slope League).
Caylee Chutka added nine assists. Magdalena Latek had 13 digs and Ella Yanowich 11. MacAskill had two solo blocks as well as an assisted block, adding five aces to go along with Steele’s four and Latek’s three.
Mountain Vista 3, Fruita Monument 0: The Wildcats (1-1) dropped a three-set match to the Golden Eagles (2-0), 25-15, 25-20, 25-22.
Hayden Murray had 11 kills and Brady Thomason added five for Fruita.
Trinity Hafey’s 20 digs led the team, followed by Aaliyah Sanders’ 13. Kylie Williams earned 13 assists and Murray added eight.
Eagle Valley 3, Central 0: The Warriors (2-1) lost for the first time this season in a home nonleague match against the Devils (2-0), 25-17, 25-19, 25-18.
Logan McCabe led Central with six kills. Ari Miklos and Keylee Reynolds both had five. Sylvia Gonzalez had eight digs, McCabe had five and Kamryn Monroe four.
Rhyan Mason earned a team-high 10 assists and Monroe had Central’s other six.