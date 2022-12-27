Ben Steele, a graduate of Palisade High School and Mesa State College, is the new offensive line coach for the Denver Broncos.
Steele is taking on the role after the team fired Butch Barry on Monday evening, along with head coach
Nathaniel Hackett and special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes. Mike Mallory will replace Stukes.
Steele joined Hackett’s staff as an assistant OL coach in February. He had that same role with the Minnesota Vikings last season and was previously an assistant with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was also an assistant at the college level with UC Davis, California, Colorado and Mesa.
After playing for the Mavericks, Steele bounced around in the NFL from 2001-2007. He was on the Green Bay Packers’ active roster in 2004, catching four passes for 42 yards. In the 2005 preseason, Steele caught Aaron Rodgers’ first pass.
