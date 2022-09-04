Palisade’s first loss of the season was a humbling 13-1 defeat Saturday at the hands of ThunderRidge at the Bergman Sports Complex.

The Bulldogs (6-1) committed eight errors and mustered just two hits in the five inning game. ThunderRidge (4-4) scored once in the first inning and five in the second. The final score of the game came on a two-run home run from ThunderRidge’s Rowan Daufeldt.