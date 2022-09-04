Palisade’s first loss of the season was a humbling 13-1 defeat Saturday at the hands of ThunderRidge at the Bergman Sports Complex.
The Bulldogs (6-1) committed eight errors and mustered just two hits in the five inning game. ThunderRidge (4-4) scored once in the first inning and five in the second. The final score of the game came on a two-run home run from ThunderRidge’s Rowan Daufeldt.
The Bulldogs’ lone run came in the bottom of the third inning when Melissa Carroll singled to center field to score Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate.
Mikayla Talbott was given the loss for Palisade. She allowed nine hits and four strikeouts in four innings. She allowed eight runs, only three of which were earned.
Cross Country
Palisade, Grand Junction and Caprock Academy competed at the Palisade Dawg Cross Country Invitational at Riverbend Park.
Grand Junction won the boys event and Caprock won the girls event. Zenon Reece of Palisade won the boys race, completing the course in 17:11.29. Caprock’s Lukas Olson was about a minute behind in second place and third was Grand Junction sophomore Connor Kinser.
GJ’s other finishers were Tycen Lefebre (fourth), Albert Booth (sixth), Treyton LeFebre (10th), Parker Davis (14th), Nicholas Berry (17th) and Zachary Ridpath (21st).
Caprock’s other finishers were Gabriel Waalkes (fifth), Connor Rix (seventh), Rylan Starnes (15th), Reed Struwe (16th) and Aidan Miracle (22nd).
Palisade’s other finishers were Quintin Motter (ninth), Dawson David (11th), Keegan Seymour (12th), Brady Russell (19th) and Will Neese (20th).
Rifle’s Ana Robinson won the girls race by almost 41 seconds. Caprock’s Maddie Grossman finished second with a time of 20:59.17.
Caprock’s other finishers were Taylor Skinner (fourth), Grace Grossman (fifth), Clara Most (sixth) and Devron Skinner (ninth). Palisade’s finishers were Aspen Johnson (seventh), Amy Talbott (ninth), Jessica Mosby (12th), Miranda Pike (15th), Kenzie Rewold (16th), Abby Price (18th), Ema Babnic (21st) and Brielle Sorensen (23rd).
GJ’s finishers were Jaelyn Hanson (eighth), Zoe Jones (11th), Anna Johnson (13th), Eliza Bell (14th), Madalyn Parkhurst (19th), and Estella Berry (22nd).
Jocelyn Olson was the lone Central runner to compete, finishing third.
Tennis
Central finished fourth of eight teams at the Amy Howe Memorial Invitational at Smoky Hill High School.
The Warriors were in contention for winning in three brackets — No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles.
Bradan Blanck won his consolation match before losing to Chaparral’s No. 2 singles player in the final.
The No. 1 doubles team of Caleb Repshire and Shawn Freeborn lost to Chaparral in the consolation finals. The No. 2 duo of Canaan Ross and Andrew Kirschenmann beat Thomas Jefferson in the consolation finals only to lose to Chaparral in the finals.