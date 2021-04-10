Palisade High School announced Friday that it has hired Cory Hitchcock as the head coach of its boys basketball program, replacing Clay Kame, who’s moving out of the state with his wife.
Hitchcock coached Glenwood Springs from the fall of 2010 to the spring of 2018. He led the Demons to a 114-78 record with five playoff appearances. He resigned from the position in August 2018 to lead University of the Southwest, an NAIA school in Hobbs, New Mexico.
Tasked with rebuilding a four-win team, Hitchcock’s Mustangs went 5-20 in his first season before a 16-13 season in 2019-2020. This past season, University of the Southwest regressed to 0-14.
In his return to the prep sport as well as to the Class 4A Western Slope League, Hitchcock will inherit a healthy program from Kame. Under Kame, Palisade went 45-42, including a 39-25 mark and three playoff appearances in the past three seasons.