Don Bavor wasn’t a standout basketball player who made highlight-worthy plays with ease.
“I was just the inbounds guy,” he joked. “I didn’t have the God-given talent, but I had heart and I had hustle and that’s what I coach with.”
That’s the philosophy he’s going to bring as the new head coach of the Palisade High School girls’ basketball team.
The school announced Bavor’s hiring Thursday.
Bavor is the program’s fourth head coach in six seasons and replaces DeAnne Larsen, who the school parted ways with on March 1.
Bavor played high school basketball at Delta High School and attended then-Mesa State College with the goal of being a teacher. He teaches seventh-grade math at Orchard Mesa Middle School and has been there for 23 years.
Bavor has coached other sports such as track, football and volleyball, but basketball is his true passion. He has also coached youth and travel ball for the GJ Blackout. Bavor most recently was an assistant for the Grand Junction High School volleyball team until about four years ago.
“I stepped away so that I could spend more time with my kids, “ he said. “I’m a family man.”
Bavor and his wife, Sandy, have four kids — Kordale and Calvin, both graduate students, and seventh-graders Mady and Jax.
Bavor got the itch to coach again six months ago and decided to apply for the Palisade opening. After touring the school and meeting the players multiple times, he said he knew he made the right decision.
The players’ desire and intensity stuck out to Bavor, and that falls in line with his coaching philosophy.
“I coach with heart, passion and high expectations. I expect progress every single day. And I also want to be there for them. The girls can come to me with anything they have,” Bavor said. “I think players take on the personality of their coaching staff. My approach is being intense, having high energy and competitive practices.”
Bavor will also make his coaching gameplans a community effort and allow his assistants to run various aspects of the team, similar to that of coordinators in football.
His ultimate goal is to build a rock-solid program at Palisade.
“I respect DeAnne and my other predecessors, but if you go to (former) coach (Danielle) Bagwell, she had a strong program there and that’s my philosophy,” Bavor said. “Coach the freshmen, JV and varsity, coach the youth teams and middle schools and find and the kids who want to be Bulldogs.”
Bavor takes over a program that has only one winning season since Bagwell, a perennial winner, left her position in 2018.
The 2021-22 Bulldogs went 5-18, the poorest mark for the team in the MaxPreps era (since 2006). But the group was teeming with potential. The Bulldogs showed considerable growth throughout the season and had only three upperclassmen — two seniors and one junior. Ella Steele, one of the best players on the team, will return next season.
Also coming back are key underclassmen like Kyra Birch, Addie Ritterbush, Chloe Simons and Ember Hopkins, among other players.
Bavor sees the talent in this crop of players and is excited to get to work.
“They were a really young team. And we’re going to continue building on what’s been started,” he said. “My family is so excited, the staff at palisade is excited, the girls are really excited. That’s what it’s all about. I’m a player’s coach.”