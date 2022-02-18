Ball Arena’s flashy lights and large crowds didn’t deter Palisade’s Keyton Young in his first appearance in the Class 4A state wrestling tournament.
At 138 pounds, Young cruised to a 7-0 first-round victory over Greeley West’s Hunter Clark on Thursday to become the only Bulldog to advance to the championship quarterfinals.
“I think this atmosphere is more fun. It’s like going back to being a kid and I would wrestle in Utah tournaments,” Young said. “I was hurt my freshman year and missed state my sophomore year because of COVID-19 restrictions. So this is a good year to show people what I’m made of.”
The junior entered the match with confidence after winning a regional title last week.
Young (41-6) started his match slowly before picking up steam as it went on. Deadlocked late in the first period, Young threw Clark down by the shoulders and bear hugged his upper torso. Although he didn’t get points out of the move, the momentum shifted to Young.
The Palisade junior broke the scoreless tie at the end of the second period. Young locked Clark on his back and held him there for a three-point near fall.
About halfway through the third period, Clark wrapped his legs around Young and appeared to be nearing a pin. But Young slipped out between Clark’s legs. He then lifted Clark by a leg and brought him down to the mat. The sequence earned Young a two-point reversal and he later added a two-point near fall for good measure.
“My style is pin to win, I want to win the match as soon as I can,” Young said. “I wasn’t wrestling my best. Coaches told me that I tend to start slow in my first match, but I still wrestled well.”
Young faces Erie’s Carson Hageman (25-5), the 11th-ranked wrestler at 138. Hageman beat No. 10 Manny Lopez (17-9) from Broomfield in the first round in a 6-2 decision.
While the pressure only mounts with each round, Young, ranked No. 5 at 138, is unfazed.
“I’m not afraid of what others think of me. I just need to stick to my game,” he said. “I need to wrestle smart and maybe take some more chances.”
Several other Western Slope wrestlers will join Young in today’s quarterfinals.
Class 5A
126: Fruita Monument’s Will Stewart beat Cherokee Trail’s Nate Jackson by a 23-6 technical fall at 4 minutes, 22 seconds. Grand Junction’s Andrew Leyba pinned Pine Creek’s Axel Hildenbrandt in 49 seconds.
132: Fruita Monument’s Tyler Archuleta beat Mountain Vista’s Connor Price 3-2.
145: Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski scored a 14-1 major decision over ThunderRidge’s Aiden Jones. Grand Junction’s Able Martinez pinned Legacy’s Kaiden Sullivan in 1:28.
152: Grand Junction’s Cale Moore pinned Legacy’s Blake Swearingen in 1:59.
170: Fruita Monument’s True Tobiasson scored an 11-0 major decision over Cherokee Trail’s Zack Fish.
182: Fruita Monument’s Armony Trujillo beat Eaglecrest’s Hunter Baird 9-2.
285: Fruita Monument’s Joseph Shepardson pinned Highlands Ranch’s Roman Schwab in 17 seconds.
Class 4A
120: Montrose’s Kamron Alegria pinned Central’s Hassin Maynes in 4:51.
138: Central’s Dagen Harris scored a 16-0 technical fall victory in 4:42 over Glenwood Springs’ Ray Rosenmerkel.
145: Central’s Ayden Wiseman beat Greeley West’s Ethan Sinclair 8-6.
160: Central’s Devin Hickey pinned Durango’s Tyler Woodworth in overtime for a sudden victory.
285: Montrose’s Dmarian Lopez pinned Roosevelt’s Leo Rivera in 1:06.
Class 3A
106: Delta’s Dawson Drozdik had a 16-0 technical fall victory in 5:48 over Eaton’s Tripp Kayser.
113: Grand Valley’s Teagan Jacobs beat Mullen’s Gilbert Antillon 3-2.
220: Delta’s Gus Butler pinned Fort Lupton’s Kayden Derbigny in 4:33.
285: Grand Valley’s Hayden Grice pinned Conifer’s Ben Metzger in 33 seconds.
Class 2A
106: Cedaredge’s Tel Geyer pinned Highland’s Nathan Martinez in 3:37.
120: Cedaredge’s Tayton Nelson pinned North Park’s Jayden Dailey in 5:20. North Fork’s Treyven Stevens pinned Wray’s Andrew Buoy in 1:34.
126: Cedaredge’s Lane Hunsberger pinned Elliott’s Cameron Natelli in 1:16.
132: Olathe’s Silvano Alejandro pinned Holly’s Daunte Maldonado in 3:29. Cedaredge’s Lucas Hoerr beat Centauri’s Robert Coombs 12-6.
138: Cedaredge’s Ethan Toothaker beat Calhan’s Logan Jack 11-9.
145: Cedaredge’s Owen Powers pinned Swink’s Jed Garcia in 5:29.
170: Cedaredge’s Ty Walck pinned North Fork’s Justin Mattison in 2:40.
195: Cedaredge’s Joey Hoerr pinned Crowley County’s John Rusher in 1:29.
220: North Fork’s Malachi Deck pinned Cedaredge’s Frankie Gargus in 2:29
Girls
118: Olathe’s Nicole Koch pinned Dolores’ Valentina Tarini in 1:24.
136: District 51’s Laurel Hughes pinned Doherty’s Olivia Butler in 2:19.
145: District 51’s Kenya Contreras beat Yuma’s Abril Montes De Oca 6-4. North Fork’s Kacey Walck pinned Broomfield’s Samantha White in 1:18.