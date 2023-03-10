Well, that could have gone better.
The Palisade High School baseball team dropped its first two games of the season in the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic on Thursday.
Palisade first lost to Prairie View 5-1 at Canyon View and then to Lutheran 10-4 at Suplizio Field. The bright moments from the Bulldogs, who went on a run in the Class 4A playoffs last season, were overshadowed by errors and stranded runners.
“Defense and approaches at the plate, that’s where we need to improve drastically. Usually we have defense early and not pitching in high school ball this early,” coach Nate Porter said. “...It’s early in the year. The whole idea is that you’ll learn more from a loss than a win this time of year. We’re gonna be just fine.”
Palisade, which is ranked No. 4 in its class in the inaugural CHSAA coaches poll, has some new faces on its roster and other players are in elevated roles from last season.
That could, in part, explain the 10 total errors Palisade committed Thursday. Porter also credited Thursday’s struggles to opening-day rust and lack of experience.
One reason Porter was so optimistic is that there were players who looked good and phases the team executed relatively well.
Ryker Harsha got the start on the mound in the first game and responded with eight strikeouts in six innings, allowing four hits and no earned runs. Josh Zotto started the second game and fanned seven.
“Josh threw well, Nick (Campbell) threw well, Christian (Herrera) threw well. They had some bumps here and there but we weren’t making routine plays behind them,” Porter said.
The offense yielded mixed results. Five runs in two games won’t win you many games. But if the Bulldogs adjust their plate approach, something Porter said comes with experience, they could learn from Thursday’s missed opportunities.
The Bulldogs stranded eight base runners against Lutheran (1-1). Each of their first three batters reached base safely in the second inning, but none scored. The Bulldogs also had two on with one out in the third inning only to end the frame with a zero on the scoreboard.
“I’m not too worried about us. We got resilient, tough kids. But they gotta buy in to really outworking the other team and playing to win, not playing to not fail,” Porter said. “We were taking 1-0 fastballs that the guy was calling strikes all day middle and away, that’s not being aggressive. Statistically, your batting average goes up 100-plus points on a 1-0 (pitch) versus an 0-1 (pitch). So when you’re taking pitches early in the count that are good fastballs, that might be the easy pitch you’re gonna get.”
Palisade kicked its offense into gear in the fifth inning, however.
First, Harsha singled and Zotto doubled with two outs. Kayden Dowdy, down 0-2 in the count, made Lutheran’s Asher Clark pay for leaving a fastball over the plate by splitting the outfielders with a liner to left-center for a two-run double. The next batter, Ascher Morby, laid down a hard bunt and beat out the throw to first to score Dowdy. Morby later scored on a wild pitch.
Brett Rozman had a solid day with a handful of extra-base hits, including a triple against Lutheran. Rozman is a returning starter, as are Zotto and Campbell, all of whom stood out Thursday.
Porter was also impressed with Dowdy.
“Kayden had a great approach and barrelled it twice. When we were struggling to get basic contact, he came through,” Porter said. “Kayden’s been a real good, pleasant surprise. I saw last year in the playoffs he stepped up … I expect a lot from him. He’s solidified a spot in the outfield because he works hard, he plays hard and he cares. And he’s good.”