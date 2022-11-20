Palisade’s Easton Embrey, above, knocks a pass away from Green Mountain’s Demetreus Padilla on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ 31-6 loss in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Left, Palisade quarterback Malakhi Espinosa celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Palisade's Keden Everett, 10, tackles Green Mountain quarterback Zach Wallace on Saturday in the Bulldogs' loss in the Class 3A quaterfinals.
Palisade's Tyrus Despain goes for the tackle on Waylon Weeks from Green Mountain during the Class 3A state playoff Saturday Nov. 19, 2022.
Palisade's Tyrus Despain runs with the ball during the away game against Green Mountain on Saturday Nov. 19, 2022.
Palisade’s Malakhi Espinosa celebrates Saturday after scoring a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 31-6 loss to Green Mountain in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Palisade coach Joe Ramunno, second from left, talks to his team Saturday after the Bulldogs' 31-6 loss to Green Mountain in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.
Palisade's Joseph Zambrano, 27, consoles teammate Tyrus DeSpain, 7, on Saturday after the Bulldogs' 31-6 loss to Green Mountain in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.
Green Mountain's Andrew Williams, 50, consoles Palisade's Keden Everett, 10, on Saturday after the Rams' 31-6 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Palisade football team shakes hands with Green Mountain on Saturday after the Bulldogs' loss in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Palisade's Phallen Salvati, 41, is tackled Saturday during the Bulldogs' loss in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Palisade's Phallen Salvati has nowhere to run with the football as five Green Mountain defenders close in Saturday in the Bulldogs' loss in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
LAKEWOOD — When the Palisade High School football team defeated Northridge in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, they bought themselves another week together.
Sure, the No. 14 Bulldogs were driven to win against No. 4 Green Mountain on Saturday, but the chance to keep a senior-laden roster together for a little bit longer was a priority. Palisade made the most of their final game together, but a strong second half from the Rams ended the Bulldogs’ season with a 31-6 loss at Jefferson County Stadium.
“Any time you reach the end of the year, it’s kind of an emotional deal,” Palisade coach Joe Ramunno said. “As it is with all extracurricular stuff, you’re learning to be a better person, a better dad, a brother, sister, husband, whatever. When things get tough, you have to keep digging and these guys did because we had some tough times this year. But these guys dug in and we made it all the way to the final eight. (Green Mountain) was just better than us today.”
Palisade finished the regular season with a 4-6 record but reached the postseason because of their strength of schedule, matching up with playoff teams in Class 2A, 3A and 4A. They upset No. 3 Northridge in the first round thanks to strong defense and a steady, grinding rushing attack. For the first half of the game against Green Mountain, a similar script kept the game close.
Green Mountain (13-0) struck early in the first quarter when a broken coverage allowed Rams quarterback Zach Wallace to find Dalton Poulignot streaking up the hash marks for a wide-open 45-yard touchdown. They stretched that lead to 14-0 on an 8-yard rushing score by Colton Brown.
The Bulldogs (5-7) bounced back with a slow-and-steady drive midway through the second quarter, capped by Malakhi Espinosa’s option keeper for a 3-yard touchdown. The point-after attempt clanged off the left upright and out, but Keden Everett’s interception stalled the Ram’s ensuing drive to keep the teams one score apart at halftime.
On the other side of the break, Green Mountain opened proceedings with a 47-yard run by Anthony Digrazia that set up a 1-yard rushing score by Wallace. The quarterback added another 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Rams reached their final mark on a 31-yard field goal from Kuba Betlinski.
“(The Rams) won the battle up front,” Ramunno said. “That’s where we couldn’t get things started, so that took us out of it. Then we were unable to capitalize when we had opportunities to pass. Those are things — you know, we’re not a great throwing team anyways — and we couldn’t get our option game going the way we needed to to win that.
Green Mountain will face fellow undefeated team and top-seed Roosevelt in the semifinals next weekend, with Lutheran and Durango on the other side of the bracket.
The Palisade offense was led by Espinosa, who had 19 carries for 91 yards, including the Bulldogs’ longest play on a 22-yard scramble. The senior also completed one pass for 3 yards and saw three more of his six attempts dropped by the intended receiver. Espinosa scored every touchdown in the postseason for the Bulldogs.
Tyrus DeSpain chipped in 31 yards rushing, Rhett Ward had 25 yards and Phalen Salvati finished with 22 yards. All four players are seniors and Ramunno said he’s appreciative of the work this team put in.
“They earned (the chance to play here),” Ramunno said. “We played a monster early schedule and that’s why we were able to get into the playoffs. We were excited that we got to play and we only wish we could continue because we love this game.”