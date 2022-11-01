Palisade High School was in the running to host one of 12 three-team volleyball regional tournaments in Class 4A, ranked No. 12 in the Colorado High School Activities Association RPI.
When the pairings were announced Monday, the Bulldogs were assigned the No. 14 seed and instead will travel to No. 11 Holy Family.
Palisade (14-9) faces No. 26 The Classical Academy (13-10) in the second match of the day, then plays Holy Family (16-7) in the three-team round-robin regional format.
The team with the best record in each region advances to the state tournament. Dates and match times have not been finalized.
Eagle Valley, which won the Class 4A Western Slope League, received the No. 10 seed and hosts Woodland Park and Severance. No. 22 Glenwood Springs is at No. 3 Windsor, along with Riverdale Ridge, No. 19 Durango and No. 31 Battle Mountain play at No. 6 Green Mountain and No. 18 Steamboat Springs joins Pueblo East in playing at No. 7 Niwot.Rifle drew the No. 31 seed in the Class 3A tournament and plays at sixth-seeded University, with No. 19 Bayfield rounding out that region. Delta is seeded No. 13 and plays at No. 12 The Academy, along with No. 25 Timnath.
In Class 2A, Olathe is the No. 24 seed and joins No. 36 Calhan in Region 1 at Wiggins. The Pirates play the second match of the day against Calhan, then face Wiggins in the third match.
Meeker is seeded third and hosts Region 3, opening against Heritage Christian, the No. 34 seed. Mancos, seeded 22nd, is the third team in that region.
Cedaredge is seeded 33rd and plays at No. 4 Fowler, along with No. 21 Hayden, with No. 32 Plateau Valley traveling to No. 5 Strasburg, along with No. 20 Gilpin County. North Fork is the No. 13 seed and travels to No. 12 Rye, along with No. 25 Yuma.
Football
Top-ranked Delta hosts Berthoud in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
All games involving area schools are at 1 p.m. on Saturday, including Fruita Monument hosting Central at Stocker Stadium in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Tickets are available online only at d51schools.org. Go to the “Athletics” link under “About Us/Departments.”
Also in 2A, Rifle plays at Florence. In the 1A playoffs, Meeker is at Wray and North Fork is at Wiggins.