It was getting late, and Ella Yanowich joked that it was time to go home.
The 5-foot-5 outside hitter for the Palisade High School volleyball team took over in the final two sets Wednesday night, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-20, 14-25, 25-16, 25-22 victory over Coal Ridge in their season opener. With long freshman and junior varsity matches, the varsity match started an hour later than scheduled.
“I just think it seemed kind of tight at the end and I really just wanted to finish and go home,” she said, giggling. “I just wanted to finish it.”
She did — Yanowich had 11 of her 19 kills in the final two sets, as Palisade’s balance along the front line took over. Kendyl MacAskill had 14 kills and Caylee Chutka five to offset Coal Ridge’s 1-2 punch of Phoebe Young (14 kills) and Taylor Wisecamp (12).
“I think it was a good game, and it was good to play a strong team right off the bat, and especially to come out with a win against a good team,” MacAskill said. “I think that’s super important and motivates us for the next game.”
Even though the Bulldogs have only had a handful of practices and several players were in the basketball playoffs only a week ago, Palisade’s experience showed. With eight seniors, the cohesion was evident, even though several players are taking on bigger roles and there are a few tweaks in the rotation from last season.
“We certainly have some fine-tuning that needs to be done,” Palisade coach Wendy MacAskill said. “We just need some reps, which is going to come. I told them in the team meeting, we’re going to continue to get better. It’s going to keep feeling smoother as we keep progressing through this season.”
With sophomore Ella Steele taking over the primary setting duties from Kendyl MacAskill, it’s freed the 6-1 senior to add to the attack. Coal Ridge pushed Palisade in each set, but Yanowich got a kill through the block and Chutka scored off an overpass to wrap up the first set.
Some back row miscommunication hurt the Bulldogs in the second set, with the Titans controlling play to build a 14-9 lead and pull away from there.
The Bulldogs got untracked in the back row in the final two sets and it fed the offense. Yanowich recorded some big points, including a kill down the line for a 22-14 lead, then putting away a cross-court attack on set point.
“Having more experience and playing with the older girls helped a lot,” said Yanowich, the only junior on the roster. “I think again, the connection with the players, we’ve played with each other such a long time, that’s helped a lot.”
MacAskill showed her versatility by digging up an attack, then taking a set from Steele for a kill to tie the fourth set at 7-7. Chutka served back-to-back aces to cap a 7-1 scoring run, but back came Coal Ridge, tying it at 22-22 on a kill from Lydia Dye.
MacAskill scored on the right side, Yanowich hit through a block and MacAskill served an ace on match point.
Wendy MacAskill figures as they get more practice time, the Bulldogs will get some kinks ironed out, but since it’s been 18 months since they played high school volleyball, the first match out was a rousing success.
“We’re excited for what the future holds,” she said. “This group of seniors has a chance to play. In my heart that’s what I’ve been longing for for them because they’ve put so much time in to work toward that senior year and I’m hopeful it lasts and they can see it through.”