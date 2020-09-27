Juliet Stoufflet of Palisade delivers a pitch Saturday against Grand Junction. Stoufflet came on in relief and got the win in the Bulldogs’ 21-6 victory. She pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing only two hits. She struck out one and walked one batter as the Bulldogs improved to 12-2, including a 4-2 record against Southwestern League teams. Palisade has won the Class 4A Western Slope League title to qualify for the state tournament next month.

MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel