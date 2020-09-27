When you're part of a three-team league, you've got to get creative in building a schedule.
Especially this season, with limited travel because of COVID-19, the Palisade High School softball team all but moved into the Southwestern League. The Bulldogs, 12-2 and receiving votes in the Class 4A rankings, played every SWL team except Central this season, going 4-2. Palisade has won 11 of its past 12 games.
On Saturday, Palisade wrapped up competition against the SWL with a 21-6 rout of Grand Junction at Kronkright Park.
"I have begged and pleaded," Palisade coach Jeff DeCrow said. "Let these guys (Central, Fruita Monument and Grand Junction) play the Denver teams if they want to do that, but put Montrose and Durango with us.
"I'm a competitive one, and when I took the job I asked Gregg (Hawkins, Palisade's athletic director), why don't they put us in with Junction, Fruita and them? Even though at the time we would have gotten killed, it would make us better."
With Melissa Carroll driving in seven runs on three hits, including a pair of doubles, the Bulldogs came back from a 6-4 deficit by scoring three runs in the third inning, five in the fourth and nine in the fifth.
"We pick each other up a lot, that helps a lot," said first baseman Niviya Rivera, one of only two seniors on the team. "That helps a lot, having each other's back, knowing we'll pick each other up."
"When we do get down," sophomore catcher Jordan Bauer added, "Niv is always, ‘Come on girls!’ ”
The top of the fifth had a scary moment when Rivera ripped a foul ball down the third-base line. The ball struck a spectator — fans are not allowed into the facility, but bring lawn chairs and sit down the third-base line and behind the outfield fence.
DeCrow quickly called for help, with both Grand Junction's and Palisade's athletic trainers, plus EMTs from the fire station next to the field, responding. Rivera was a little shaken and took a couple of deep breaths before stepping back into the box.
"I felt so bad, it was one of our teammate's mom," Rivera said. "I was like ‘oh, no.’ ”
She drew a walk, advanced when Juliet Stoufflet reached on an error and scored when Ashlyn Leeper put down a bunt.
The Tigers were late covering first, and an errant throw allowed Leeper to move to second and Stoufflet to get to third for Taryn Miller, who doubled. After another run scored, Carroll ripped a two-run double to left. Bauer followed with a single and Mikayla Talbott drove home another run with a base hit.
Stoufflet, who picked up the pitching win in relief, added an RBI double and Leeper a two-run single.
The Tigers (6-9) scored five runs in the bottom of the second. Emilie Angel, who was 2 for 3 and drove in three runs for Grand Junction, ripped a two-run double to tie the game at 4-4, then Abby Senko singled to right, scoring two more runs for a 6-4 lead.
Palisade had 18 hits in the win as the Bulldogs work to prepare for the Class 4A state tournament in two weeks.
Central 17-22, Durango 2-2 — When Montrose's game this past week against Central was canceled, the Warriors were scrambling for games.
Durango agreed to travel to play a nonconference doubleheader, with the Warriors pushing their games in Denver against Regis and Castle View to next weekend.
"We needed to get our pitchers throwing to live batters and our hitters seeing live pitching," Central coach Scott Else said. "Durango's 8-6 (now 8-8 after being swept), so it'll help our RPI win or lose, so it's not a bad thing. It was really nice of them to drive all the way up here."
The Warriors (10-3) won each game in three innings.
Kennedy Vis allowed only one hit in the first game, a solo home run — a walk and two errors allowed the Demons to score a run in the first inning.
Central scored 11 runs on only four hits in the second inning of the opener, using seven walks and one hit batter and then getting timely hits to drive in runs. Aspen Satterfield drove in two runs with a base hit and Kayla Coleman, with the bases loaded, grounded to third, but a bad throw to the plate allowed not only one, but two runs, to score.
Olivia Litzen doubled and scored on a groundout by Mya Murdock in the third inning, Myah Arrieta drove in a run with her third single of the game, and Vis lifted a sacrifice fly to end the game on the run rule.
Central has clinched the SWL title and an automatic berth in the Class 5A state tournament, so making the trip to Denver this coming weekend actually works out well.
"We get some work in here and then go over and play against two really pretty good teams," Else said. "We're going to know where we're at. That'll either drop us out of the top 10 or it could move us up into the top five."